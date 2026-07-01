Harrisburg Senators Game Information - July 1 vs Richmond
Published on July 1, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
Richmond Flying Squirrels (49-26, 6-1) vs Harrisburg Senators (37-38, 3-3)
Game #76, Second-Half Game #7
Wednesday, July 1, 6:30 p.m. - FNB Field
RH Yunior Marte (0-1) vs LH Alex Clemmey (3-5)
TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) play the second game of their six-game series this week at FNB Field. The Flying Squirrels took four out of six games during the teams'(B previous series June 9-14 at CarMax Park. The two teams meet again in Harrisburg for another six-game series starting August 11.
LAST GAME: The Senators placed the tying run on base in the ninth with only one out but stranded him at third, falling just short to the Flying Squirrels Tuesday night 3-2. Richmond scored first with three runs in the fourth against RHP Josh Randall (L, 3-2). Despite the loss, Randall put together a strong outing, tying his career-high with seven innings pitched and allowing the three runs on six hits, one walks and seven strikeouts. Harrisburg scored a run in the fifth without a hit. OF Leandro Pineda drew a walk and later scored on INF Kervin Pichardo's sac fly. In the seventh, C Caleb Lomavita homered to the opposite field to lead off the inning for his eighth home run in June. The Sens had only three hits in the loss with the other two coming from INF Cayden Wallace who singled and doubled. RHP Max Kranick, in his second rehab appearance with the Senators, pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth.
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