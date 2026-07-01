New Hampshire's Nolan Perry Headed to 2026 All-Star Futures Game

Published on July 1, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - On Wednesday, July 1, American and National League rosters were announced on MLB Network for the 2026 All-Star Futures Game presented by Nike. New Hampshire's Nolan Perry (TOR No. 15, MLB Pipeline) was listed as one of 10 American League pitchers headed to the 27th edition of the Futures Game, which is scheduled for 12:00 PM EDT on Sunday, July 12, at Citizens Bank Ballpark in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Perry's listing on the American League roster marks the second consecutive season a Fisher Cats right-hander will appear in the Futures Game. On July 12, 2025, right-hander Trey Yesavage represented New Hampshire in the Futures Game with a strikeout at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. Perry, 22, is the 16th Fisher Cats member to be featured in the Futures Game and is the fifth since 2021.

From Carlsbad, New Mexico, Perry was headed to Texas Tech before Toronto selected him in the 12th round of the 2022 MLB Draft. The 6-foot-2 right-hander spent his first professional summer in the Florida Complex League with the FCL Blue Jays and struck out 51 batters in 38-1/3 innings. Perry spent all of 2024 with Class-A Dunedin before suffering a torn UCL and being placed on the 60-Day IL in March of 2025 and missing all of 2025.

Following a Tommy John rehab, Perry began 2026 with Dunedin and held a 1.71 ERA over five starts and was named the Florida State League's Pitcher of the Week on April 19, thanks to five scoreless innings of one-hit ball on April 16 with 12 strikeouts. Perry received promotion to High-A Vancouver on May 3 and finished the month at 3-1 with a 1.08 ERA over five starts with 40 strikeouts and nine walks. In his 25 innings of work, Perry allowed three earned runs before being named the Northwest League's Pitcher of the Month.

The Toronto Blue Jays announced Perry's promotion to Double-A New Hampshire on Tuesday, June 20. In his first Fisher Cats start, Perry punched out seven batters in three scoreless innings and limited the Fightin Phils to one hit at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Major League Baseball, in conjunction with MLB Pipeline, Baseball America and the 30 Major League Clubs, selected the 25 players named to each team. Each Major League organization is represented, and players from all player development leagues were eligible to be selected. Complete Futures Game rosters, prospect analysis and rankings can be found at MLB.com/pipeline.

The Futures Game will air exclusively on NBC with Melanie Newman (play-by-play), Yonder A lonso (analyst), Sam Dykstra (analyst) and Sande Charles (reporter) on the call.

The 2026 All-Star Futures Game, which is scheduled for seven innings, will once again feature the NL vs. AL format, which was introduced in 2019 following 20 years of U.S. vs. World matchups. Last year in Atlanta, the NL came out on top with a 4-2 win. With the victory, the NL won a third consecutive contest and improved to 4-1-1 under the current format.

Among all previous Futures Game participants, 86.8% have gone on to play at least one Major League game, while 259 total players thus far (21.3%) have been selected to play in at least one Major League All-Star Game.

MLB All-Star Week includes the MLB All-Star Ga m e presented by Mastercard (July 14th); Gat o rade All-Star Workout Day featuring the T- M obile Home Run Derby (July 13th); All-Star Sunday featuring the All-Star Futures Game presented by Nike and MLBx: All-Star 3-on-3 (July 12th); the MLB Draft presented by Nippon Express (July 11th-12th); the HBCU Swingman Classic presented by USA Baseball (July 10th); and Capital One All-Star Village (July 11th-14th).

The 96th Midsummer Classic will be televised nationally by FOX Sports; in Canada by Rogers Sportsnet and TVA Sports; and worldwide by partners in more than 200 countries. FOX Deportes will provide Spanish language coverage in the United States. ESPN Radio will provide exclusive national radio coverage of the All-Star Game, while Univision will provide Spanish language coverage on radio. MLB Network and MLB.com will also provide comprehensive All-Star Week coverage.

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats return from a six-game road series in Reading and open their July home schedule against the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday, July 7. Upcoming promotions include a Manchester Chicken Tenders bobblehead giveaway on July 7, presented by Delta Dental. The first 500 fans to the game on Wednesday, July 8, will have a chance at a Fisher Cats soccer jersey, presented by Coca-Cola Northeast. Thursday night is Salvation Army Night, and Friday is Italian Heritage Night presented by New England Honda, with postgame Atlas fireworks on Friday and Saturday night. The series closes on Sunday when the Manchester Buffalo Tenders take the field. Before Sunday's game, the first 500 through the gates can get a Buffalo Tenders bobblehead, presented by Delta Dental.







Eastern League Stories from July 1, 2026

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