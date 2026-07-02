Five-Run Eighth Beats Richmond in Harrisburg
Published on July 1, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Harrisburg Senators, 7-2, on Wednesday night at FNB Field after allowing five runs in the eighth inning.
The Flying Squirrels (49-27, 6-2 second half) had their three-game win streak snapped and were handed their first loss in the series against the Senators (38-38, 4-3).
Harrisburg plated five runs in the bottom of the eighth against Richmond reliever Jack Choate (Loss, 6-2), who had allow six earned runs all season before Wednesday, to break a 2-2 tie. Maxwell Romero Jr. was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring in the go-ahead run. T.J. White and Cortland Lawson each added two-run singles.
The Senators took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Sam Peterson led off the inning with a homer and Leandro Pineda hit a two-out, RBI single.
In the top of the eighth, Zane Zielinski hit an RBI single to close the score to 2-1.
Bo Davidson tied the score, 2-2, with a solo homer in the top of the seventh against Harrisburg reliever Seth Shuman (Win, 1-0). It was hit 18th homer of the season and his 12th since June 2.
Davidson is now tied with Jarrett Parker (2013) and Mario Lisson (2014) for the fourth-most homers in a season in Flying Squirrels history. He now has 26 career homers with the Flying Squirrels, which broke a tie with Frankie Tostado for ninth place on the franchise's all-time home run list.
The series continues on Thursday night. Lefty Cesar Perdomo (2-3, 3.88) will start for Richmond opposed by Harrisburg right-hander Isaac Lyon (1-3, 5.74). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field.
Following the road trip and the All-Star Break, the Flying Squirrels return to CarMax Park from July 17-26. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office. Ticket packages for the Flying Squirrels' home playoff games at CarMax Park on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Playoffs.
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