Squirrels Lose to RubberDucks, 10-1

Published on June 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels were handed their most lopsided loss of the season on Friday night at CarMax Park, falling to the Akron RubberDucks, 10-1.

The Flying Squirrels (46-26, 3-1 second half) allowed seven runs over the sixth and seventh in their first loss this week against the RubberDucks (36-36, 1-3).

Akron jumped ahead with solo homers by Alfonsin Rosario and Cameron Barstand in the first and third innings for a 2-0 lead.

Sabin Ceballos hit a solo homer in the third, his ninth of the season, to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The RubberDucks added three runs in the sixth inning, with two hits, a pair of throwing errors by Cesar Perdomo (Loss, 2-3) and two sacrifice flies to open a 5-1 lead.

Akron scored four runs in the seventh, including a three-run homer by Alex Mooney, and two runs in the eighth for a 10-1 lead.

RubberDucks reliever Carter Rustad (Win, 3-3) threw 2.2 scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Jack Carey finished the game, throwing 2.1 innings with three strikeouts.

The series continues on Saturday night at CarMax Park. Left-hander Greg Farone (1-7, 6.35) will start for Richmond opposed by Akron lefty Caden Favors (2-5, 5.51). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Saturday is USA 250 Night at CarMax Park. The team will be wearing special Betsy Ross flag-inspired jerseys that will be auctioned with proceeds benefiting the Autism Society of Central Virginia. It is also UVA Night featuring the "Def-EAT the Hokie" Huge Turkey Leg (dunked in hot honey) at Capitol Q and the Electric Cavalier (vodka, blue curaçao, and lemonade), a refreshing, team-colored blue drink served at The Backstop and Tapped Out bars.

In-Your-Face Fireworks presented by Chick-fil-A will follow Saturday night's game. Pregame entertainment will be provided by the Flying Squirrels' Batter Up Brass Band.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office. Ticket packages for the Flying Squirrels' home playoff games at CarMax Park on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Playoffs.

-SQUIRRELS-







Eastern League Stories from June 26, 2026

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