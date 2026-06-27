Baysox Can't Overcome Early Senators' Lead in Friday Loss

Published on June 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, in a 8-3 final Friday.

After going down 4-0, Chesapeake (1-3) applied pressure with an Ethan Anderson two-run home run, but couldn't fully overcome the Harrisburg lead.

The Baysox began their weekend with the second major league rehab start by left-hander Cade Povich. Povich pitched three and two third innings, giving up five hits and three earned runs with one walk to four strikeouts. Povich, who featured a fastball that again hit low to mid-nineties, threw 66 pitches with 44 strikes.

Harrisburg took their opening lead in the second inning off Povich (L, 0-1). Caleb Lomavita hit a two-run home run to make it 2-0 early. Lomavita would finish with four RBI, hitting a double short of the cycle.

The Senators padded their lead to 4-0 on a Sam Petersen two-run double an inning later.

In the bottom of the fifth, Anderson's homer cut Harrisburg's lead in half. Anderson blasted a two-run shot. His team-leading 15th home run of the season brought Chesapeake within a 4-2 score.

Anderson, who had five professional home runs entering this year, has hit homers in four of his last six games.

Anderson's shot was the only pair of runs Harrisburg right-handed starter Isaac Lyon gave up across four and two thirds innings. Lyon was relieved by left-hander Alex Young (W, 1-0), who pitched a scoreless inning and a third.

The Senators reclaimed a four-run lead on a Lomavita two-run double. Lomavita plated Devin Fitz-Gerald and Petersen to put Harrisburg ahead 6-2 in the seventh inning.

The Baysox loaded the bases in the inning's home half and brought home one run on a bases-loaded walk to Anderson De Los Santos. With two outs in the inning, Frederick Bencosme hit a deep fly ball to right field, but it was caught by Harrisburg's T.J. White to end the threat.

Harrisburg added on a run in both the eighth and ninth innings for the 8-3 final. Devin Fitz-Gerald (3-for-5) knocked a RBI single to plate Kervin Pichardo in the eighth before Lomavita scored on a ninth inning wild pitch.

Chesapeake hosts its fifth of six games against Harrisburg Saturday. Left-hander Sebastian Gongora (5-3, 3.42 ERA) is penciled in as the Baysox starter with the Senators scheduled to start lefty Noah Dean (0-4, 9.00 ERA). First pitch is set for 6:35 pm Friday from Prince George's Stadium.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from June 26, 2026

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