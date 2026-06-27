Binghamton Blanked by Erie in Austin's Double-A Debut

Published on June 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Erie, PA - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (1-3) were shut out for the ninth time this season, falling to the Erie SeaWolves (3-1), 6-0, from UPMC Park.

Binghamton right-hander Channing Austin (0-1) made his Double-A debut tonight, after being on the injured list since May 26. The 24-year old went one inning, allowing three earned runs.

Erie took a 2-0 lead after one inning against Austin. Center fielder Seth Stephanson led off with a walk, and shortstop Peyton Graham followed with a single and a stolen base to set up.

Austin balked with runners on second and third base to score Stephanson, and Graham scored off a groundout from designated hitter Thayron Liranzo.

In the second inning, Austin walked the first two batters and was pulled for left-hander Gabby Rodriguez. With Stephanson in the box and two outs, and second baseman Max Burt stealing a base in the frame, he scored off a wild pitch to make it 3-0 Erie.

The SeaWolves lead the Eastern League with 148 stolen bases after stealing six in the game. Graham led the way with four stolen bases and now has 42, which is second in the MiLB.

Left-hander Max Green entered in relief for Binghamton, tossing 5.0 innings after setting a career high of 5.2 innings pitched in his last start on June 20.

Green was scolded with two outs in the eighth inning but surrendered two singles, and then first baseman Andrew Jenkins blasted a three-run home run to make it 6-0.

Erie was 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position until the homer from Jenkins, which made it 1-for-9.

Green allowed five hits across 5.0 innings, surrendering three runs and striking out four while walking two.

Right-hander Kenny Serwa (3-6) was dominant for Erie, going 5.2 scoreless innings while just surrendering two hits, two walks, and striking out four.

Then right-hander Yoniel Curet went 1.1 innings scoreless, surrendering just two hits, and right-hander Tanner Kohlepp (S, 4) followed with 2.0 scoreless frames to end the game with two strikeouts.

The Rumble Ponies tallied just four hits in the loss. Their best chance came in the fifth inning when right fielder Jaylen Palmer delivered a lead-off base runner but was stranded.

Binghamton has now been shut out nine times this season, and after chalking up 15 hits and 10 runs last night, they go cold in game four.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game series with the Erie SeaWolves (Double-A, Detroit Tigers) on Saturday at UPMC Park Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 FM, and the WNBF News Radio App.

Postgame Notes: JT Schwartz extends his hit streak to three (1-for-3, BB)...Jaylen Palmer has 18 hits on the year, and nine are doubles (1-for-3, 2B, BB)...Wyatt Young (1-for-4)...Gabby Rodriguez is scoreless in the series across 3.1 IP (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO)...Max Green goes 5 IP for the second straight outing (5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO).

##RUMBLE PONIES##







Eastern League Stories from June 26, 2026

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