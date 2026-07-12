Mets 2B Marcus Semien to Begin MLB Rehab Assignment with Double-A Binghamton on Sunday

Published on July 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - New York Mets second baseman Marcus Semien is scheduled to begin a Major League rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton on Sunday afternoon at Dunkin' Park in Hartford, Connecticut, against the Hartford Yard Goats.

Semien (left hip flexor strain) was placed on the Mets' 10-day injured list on June 25. He last played for the Mets on June 24 against the Chicago Cubs. Semien has played in 80 games for the Mets this season and has produced a .214 AVG, .612 OPS, 9 HR, 29 RBI, 30 R, 8 2B, and 18 XBH. Semien was acquired by the Mets in a trade that sent outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers on November 24, 2025.

The 35-year-old is in his 14th MLB season and his first with the New York Mets. Semien won the World Series with Texas in 2023 and he is a three-time All-Star (2021, 2023-24), two-time Gold Glove Award winner (2021 & 2025), and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner (2021 & 2023). He finished third in American League MVP voting three different times in his career (2019, 2021, 2023).

Semien was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the sixth round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of the University of California, Berkeley. He made his MLB debut for the White Sox on September 4, 2013.

Semien, who grew up in the Bay Area of California, spent the first two years of his MLB career with the White Sox (2013-14). He was traded, along with RHP Chris Bassitt and two other players, to the Oakland Athletics in December 2014 for RHP Jeff Samardzija and one other pitcher. Semien spent the next six years of his career with the Athletics (2015-20) and finished third in American League MVP voting in 2019.

He signed as a free agent with the Toronto Blue Jays in January 2021 and was an All-Star in the one season he spent with Toronto, before signing a 7-year, $175 million contract with the Texas Rangers. Semien played for the Rangers for four seasons (2022-25), was an All-Star twice and won the World Series in 2023, before he was traded to the Mets in November 2025.

Over his 14-year MLB career, Semien has played in 1,709 games and produced a .252 AVG, .319 OBP, .431 SLG, .750 OPS, 1,675 H, 262 HR, and 830 RBI.

Semien helped lead the Texas Rangers to a World Series title in 2023, as he hit .292 with a .917 OPS, 2 HR, 8 RBI, and recorded a hit in all five games of the Fall Classic against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He hit a home run and drove in five runs in Game 4 and homered and drove in two runs in the title-clinching Game 5.

Semien has twice been voted Marvin Miller Man of the Year by his fellow players (2021 & 2023), which makes him one of only four players with multiple selections: John Smoltz (2002-03), Jim Thome (2001 & 2004), and Curtis Granderson (2009, 2016, 2018-19). He was selected as the 2024 Jim Sundberg Community Achievement Award winner and was the Rangers nominee for the 2024 Roberto Clemente Award. Semien also won the 2023 MLBPAA Heart & Hustle Award.

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies conclude a six-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats (the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. at Dunkin' Park in Hartford, Connecticut. The game will air on MiLB.TV, WNBF News Radio 1290 AM and 92.1 FM, and on the WNBF App. Pregame coverage gets underway at 12:55 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.







Eastern League Stories from July 12, 2026

Mets 2B Marcus Semien to Begin MLB Rehab Assignment with Double-A Binghamton on Sunday - Binghamton Rumble Ponies

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