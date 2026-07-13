Ducks Drop Series Finale 7-4

Published on July 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Jose Devers and Christian Knapczyk each picked up two hits, but the Chesapeake Baysox were able to earn a series split by defeating the Akron 7-4 on Sunday afternoon at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Turning Point

Tied 3-3 entering the seventh, Chesapeake put up a big inning. Thomas Sosa singled with the bases loaded to break the tie before Dom Keegan's three-run triple capped the four-run inning to make it 7-3 Baysox.

Mound Presence

Braylon Doughty got off to a slow start on Sunday surrendering runs in each of the first two innings. The right-hander was able to lock in soon after allowing just three baserunners the rest of the way. In total, Doughty allowed three runs (two earned) over four and two-third innings while striking out six. Sean Matson allowed four runs over two innings while striking out three. Zach Jacobs got the only batter he faced to flyout. Jack Jasiak tossed two scoreless innings.

Duck Tales

After the Baysox put up a run in the first, the RubberDucks answered in the bottom half. Jose Devers singled with the bases loaded to bring home Jaison Chourio and Alfonsin Rosario to give Akron the lead. During the next at-bat, Devers got in a rundown trying to steal second, which allowed Jonah Advincula to score to make it 3-1 Akron. The RubberDucks were held off the scoreboard until the eighth when Devers reached on an error before scoring two batters later on Knapczyk's RBI single to make it 7-4 Baysox.

Notebook

Akron and Chesapeake split the series, marking eight straight series without a win for the RubberDucks...Doughty struck out 12 in two starts during the series...Knapczyk recorded his first multi-hit game since May 31...Game Time: 2:38...Attendance: 2,390.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will have Monday-Thursday off for the midseason All-Star break. Akron returns to action with a three-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies from Mirabito Stadium beginning on Friday, July 17 at 7:00 p.m. The RubberDucks return to 7 17 Credit Union Park to start a six-game series against the Altoona Curve on Tuesday, July 21 at 12:05 p.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from July 12, 2026

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