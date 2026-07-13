Hackenberg's Big Debut Highlights Cats' Sunday Win

Published on July 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (10-8, 44-41) earned a series split on Sunday with a powerful offensive showing at Delta Dental Stadium against the Portland Sea Dogs (11-7, 46-40), 10-3. Newcomer Adam Hackenberg homered in his first plate appearance and totaled three RBIs in the win.

New Hampshire starter Mason Olson twirled four innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts in his third start of the season. Right-hander Beau Philip (W, 1-0) followed with a scoreless fourth and fellow righty Yondrei Rojas allowed a run in two innings.

Southpaw Javen Coleman and right-hander Aaron Munson recorded the final six outs of the game. Portland starter Hayden Mullins (L, 3-2) allowed a pair of runs in one inning of work.

Today's Top Takeaways

C Adam Hackenberg became the fourth New Hampshire hitter to homer in his debut this season. OF Eddie Micheletti Jr. mashed his 13th home run of the season, the most on New Hampshire's active roster. With Sunday's win, New Hampshire has not suffered a series loss against Portland this season.

New Hampshire struck first in the series finale. With one out in the bottom of the first, shortstop Arjun Nimmala was hit by a pitch. With a runner at first, right fielder Eddie Micheletti Jr. (13) swatted a two-run homer and gave the Cats an early lead.

Up 2-0 in the bottom of the third, Hackenberg (1) launched his first New Hampshire home run and made it 3-0. Portland plated their first run in the top of the fourth. Following a groundout, designated hitter Johanfran Garcia doubled and catcher Ronald Rosario single. Two batters later, center fielder Nelly Taylor laced an RBI single and made it 3-1.

The Fisher Cats blew the game open in the bottom of the fourth. With one away, third baseman Dub Gleed walked. Back-to-back singles from first baseman Jorge Burgos and left fielder Jackson Hornung loaded the bases. A hit by pitch, walk, and sacrifice fly from second baseman Nick Goodwin gave New Hampshire a five-run advantage.

The Cats' bats stayed hot in the sixth. Burgos and Hornung worked back-to-back walks to open the frame. Right fielder Carter Cunningham roped an RBI knock and brought home Burgos. After Cunningham stole second, Hackenberg popped a sacrifice fly. Two batters later, Nimmala cracked an RBI single and made it 9-1.

Portland added a run in seventh on a solo homer from Nelly Taylor (5), but the Cats responded in the bottom of the inning with an RBI double hit by Hornung. The Sea Dogs scored in the ninth as Rosario (7) went yard, but New Hampshire closed down a Sunday win, 10-3.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from July 12, 2026

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