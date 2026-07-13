Riggio and Kokoska Homer in Yard Goats Loss to Rumble Ponies

Published on July 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - The Hartford Yard Goats fell to the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 10-5, in front of 6,014 fans on Sunday afternoon at Dunkin' Park. Roc Riggio and Zach Kokoska each belted two-run home runs in the late innings, while Dyan Jorge stole his 37th base of the season, setting a new career high. Aiden Longwell had three hits for the Yard Goats who are off until next Friday for the All-Star break. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park on July 28th.

The Rumble Ponies opened the scoring in the second inning when Matt Rudick lined an RBI single that scored Jose Ramos, giving Binghamton a 1-0 lead.

Hartford answered in the bottom of the third inning. GJ Hill reached base and came around to score when Jack O'Dowd ripped an RBI double into deep right field, tying the game at 1-1.

Binghamton regained the lead in the fourth inning. Luis Robert Jr., on a Major League rehab assignment, delivered an RBI single to left field that scored JT Schwartz before Marcus Semien followed with a three-run home run to center field. Nick Lorusso capped the four-run inning with an RBI double to left field, scoring Chris Suero to extend the Rumble Ponies' lead to 6-1.

The Rumble Ponies added to their advantage in the sixth inning. Chris Suero hit a three-run home run to left field off Hartford reliever Michael Prosecky before Binghamton drew a bases-loaded walk later in the inning, stretching the lead to 10-1.

The Yard Goats mounted a late comeback in the eighth inning. After Dyan Jorge reached base on a walk then stole his 37th base of the season, setting a new career high, Roc Riggio launched a two-run home run into the right-field stands to cut the deficit to 10-3. Moments later, Zach Kokoska followed with a two-run homer to nearly the same spot in right field, scoring Jack O'Dowd and trimming the lead to 10-5.

Hartford was unable to generate any further offense as the Binghamton bullpen recorded the final outs to secure the victory.

The Yard Goats enter the All-Star break before beginning a nine-game road trip. Hartford returns to Dunkin' Park on July 28th to open a six-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

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WP- Zach Peek (3-1)

LP- Cade Denton (3-5)







Eastern League Stories from July 12, 2026

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