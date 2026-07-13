Bullpen Dominance and Keegan's Big Swing Power Baysox to Sunday Afternoon Win in Akron

Published on July 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Akron, OH - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, used a strong collective pitching performance and a four-run seventh inning to take down the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, by a 7-4 final on Sunday afternoon.

Chesapeake jumped on Akron right-hander Braylon Doughty in his second start of the week. After first inning singles from Frederick Bencosme and Brandon Butterworth, Aron Estrada sailed a sacrifice fly to left field to plate Bencosme for the game's opening run.

Akron did respond with three first inning runs of their own off right-handed starter Ben Vespi. A two-out, two-run single from Jose Devers put the RubberDucks on top before a third run crossed home while Devers worked himself in a rundown between first and second base. Vespi would strand a pair of runners in the second and complete two and one-third innings in his second career Baysox start.

Bencosme was far from finished after his leadoff single from the opening frame. A second inning sacrifice fly from Griff O'Ferrall made it a one run game, before Bencosme notched a two-out, game-tying single for his second hit in as many innings. Bencosme tallied his fifth game with at least three hits this season on Sunday and reached base in four of five plate appearances.

The 3-3 score held until the top of the seventh, thanks in part to a stellar day from the Baysox bullpen. Right-hander Zane Barnhart followed Vespi with an inning and a third scoreless. Right-hander Tyson Neighbors took the ball for the fifth inning. After a trio of two-out base runners reached on a walk and two singles, Neighbors picked up a strikeout to strand the bases loaded. Fellow righty Jeisson Cabrera (W, 7-2) worked a perfect pair of innings after Neighbors, striking out three.

The Baysox would send eight to the plate and score four in the seventh off RubberDucks right-hander Sean Matson (L, 1-4) to take the lead for good. Chesapeake loaded the bases on a Bencosme double, a Doug Hodo single and a Butterworth walk. Estrada would hit into a fielder's choice where Bencosme was erased at home plate. Thomas Sosa eventually broke through with a single against a drawn-in Akron infield to plate Hodo and give the Baysox a 4-3 edge. Two batters later, Dom Keegan came to plate with two outs and smashed a bases-clearing, three-run triple to right-center field to put Chesapeake on top 7-3. Keegan reached base four times on Sunday and went 6-for-17 (.353) with four RBI in his first week with Chesapeake.

Akron got an unearned run back in eighth off right-hander Gerald Ogando, but left-hander Micah Ashman (S, 4) would toss a perfect bottom of the ninth inning to nail down the victory. The Baysox earned a series split in Akron this week and finished off their 12-game road trip with an 8-4 record. The Baysox are 13-7 over their past 20 games, dating back to June 19 - the second-best record in the Eastern League.

The Baysox will return to Prince George's Stadium following the MLB All-Star Break on Friday, July 17, when Chesapeake opens a nine-game homestand with a three-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, with first pitch on July 17 set for 7:05 pm ET.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from July 12, 2026

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