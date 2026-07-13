Rivas Rifles Six No-Hit Innings as Patriots Fall to Reading in Extras

Published on July 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots pitcher Xavier Rivas

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots pitcher Xavier Rivas(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots dropped the series finale to the Reading Fightin Phils 2-1 at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ on Sunday afternoon.

The 11-inning game was Somerset's longest since an 8-4 loss in 13 innings at Reading on September 12, 2025.

With the loss, Somerset lost the season series to Reading with an 8-10 record against the Fightin Phils.

For the second consecutive game, the Patriots scored all their runs in the first inning. Somerset's 63 first inning runs are tied for first in the Eastern League and are tied for second in Double-A.

Somerset took a no-hit bid into the eighth before Harrison Cohen allowed a one-out double to Luke Ritter. Somerset's 7.1 no-hit innings to start the game were the most since Trystan Vrieling tossed 7.2 no-hit innings as Somerset's starter on April 19, 2024 vs. Hartford.

Somerset's pitching staff recorded its fourth consecutive game with double digit strikeouts. Somerset's 15 punchouts were the most since July 1 vs. Hartford when the Patriots fanned 19 batters.

The Patriots slipped to 14-18 in one-run games this season. Somerset's 32 one-run games are the second-most in the Eastern League.

LHP Xavier Rivas (6.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 10 K) tossed a career-high 6.0 no-hit innings, punching out a season-high tying 10 batters. Rivas was the first Patriot pitcher to record that many no-hit innings since Brendan Beck completed 6.0 no-hit innings on April 15, 2025 at Altoona. Rivas' 6.0 no-hit innings are the most ever by a Patriot left-handed pitcher, surpassing his 5.2 no-hit innings on June 17 at Portland.

Rivas earned his second consecutive quality start, tossing 6.0 IP for the second straight outing. Rivas tossed his seventh consecutive outing surrendering two or fewer runs. In that span, he's tallied a 1.38 ERA, 2-1 record, 0.80 WHIP and .119 BAA with 46 K to 13 BB in 32.2 IP. At the time of the game's conclusion, Rivas' 94 punchouts rank third-most in the Eastern League and in the Yankees minor league system.

CF Jace Avina (1-for-5, 2B, R) smoked an opposite field double in the first inning to extend his hit streak to six games. During Avina's six-game hit streak, he's 6-for-25 with 3 XBH, 4 R and 4 RBI. Having reached safely in 48 of his last 52 games, Avina has raised his OPS from .629 to .891 in that stretch.

3B Coby Morales (2-for-4, RBI) smacked an RBI single to score Jace Avina in the first inning. Morales notched his first multi-hit game since recording three hits on June 30 vs. Hartford. Morales' 23 multi-hit games lead all active Patriots. Morales tallied his 63rd RBI which leads the Eastern League and ranks third in the Yankees minor league system.

Images from this story







Eastern League Stories from July 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.