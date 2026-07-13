Senators Fall in Extras to SeaWolves 3-2, Teams Split Series to Head to Break
Published on July 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
ERIE, Pa. - The SeaWolves had the Senators down to their final strike in the ninth before Harrisburg tied the game 2-2, but Erie walked off the game in the 10th on Justice Bigbie's two-out RBI single. After the Sens won the first three games of the series, the SeaWolves took the final three.
Both teams scored in the first. Kervin Pichardo 's single drove in Devin Fitz-Gerald to take a 1-0 lead. Harrisburg scored first for the first time in the series.
But Erie responded with a run in the bottom of the first. Runners were on first and third with one out. Andrew Jenkins attempted a steal on LHP Alex Clemmey 's strikeout pitch of Garrett Pennington and got caught in a rundown between first and second long enough to score Seth Stephenson from third.
Stephenson crossed just before Cortland Lawson tagged Jenkins for the third out to tie the game 1-1.
The score held until the fifth. The SeaWolves' Viandel Peña burned his former team again with an RBI single to take a 2-1 lead.
Clemmey went five innings, allowing the two runs on three hits, three walks and four strikeouts.
RHP Seth Shuman followed with 2.1 scoreless innings. He retired the first six batters he faced.
RHP Sandy Gaston added a scoreless 1.2 innings after Shuman.
Erie still led 2-1 heading into the ninth. Max Romero, after a single, advanced to second as the tying run on a groundout for the second out.
Then Johnathon Thomas hit a weak groundball up the third baseline. Romero broke for third while the SeaWolves' third-baseman, E.J. Exposito, waited on the grounder. He made a move on the ball as Romero came into the third-base bag, and the two collided.
The ball rolled to the edge of the outfield, and Romero came in to score and tie the game 2-2.
In the 10th, Harrisburg did not score its placed runner and the tie held to the bottom of the inning.
The SeaWolves, after a Lawson fielding error on a Seth Stephenson groundball, had Peña at third as the winning run with two outs. Justice Bigbie singled to center off RHP Thomas Schultz (L, 1-3) to score Peña and win the game 3-2.
After the All-Star break, the Senators are back in action Friday, July 17, hosting the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays) at 7:00 p.m.
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