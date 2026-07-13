Sea Dogs Tie Series with 10-3 Loss to Fisher Cats

Published on July 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Manchester, New Hampshire - The Portland Sea Dogs (10-7)(45-40) fell 10-3 to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (10-7)(44-41) on Sunday afternoon, ending the series tied 3-3. They currently sit atop the Northeast division standings in the Eastern League for the second half of the season ahead of a four-day All-Star break.

Nelly Taylor was three-for-three with a home run, a double, an RBI single and a walk, his fifth homer and tenth multi-hit game of the season. Ronald Rosario hit his fourth home run of the series, more than doubling his previous season total (3). Jack Winnay extended his hit streak to nine games.

New Hampshire started the scoring with an Eddie Micheletti Jr. two-run home run in the bottom of the first. A solo shot by Adam Hackenberg in the third extended the lead to 3-0. Taylor singled to drive in Matt Fraizer, cutting the lead to 3-1 in the top of the fourth inning.

The Fisher Cats scored three more runs in each of the fourth and sixth innings on a number of free passes, sacrifices, and a pair of RBI singles, extending the lead to 9-1.

Taylor homered in the seventh inning, and New Hampshire got it right back with an RBI double in the bottom of the inning.

Rosario's home run came in the top of the ninth, but it ultimately was not enough, as they fell 10-3.

RHP Beau Philip (1-0, 4.22 ERA) earned the win, allowing no run on no hits in 1.0 innings pitched. LHP Hayden Mullins (3-2, 6.10 ERA) shouldered the loss, allowing two runs on one hit, a solo homer, in 1.0 innings pitched.

The Portland Sea Dogs have four days off for the All-Star Break before making their return to Delta Dental Park in Portland on Friday night for a three game series against the Somerset Patriots.







Eastern League Stories from July 12, 2026

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