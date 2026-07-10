Maddox Tosses Seven Strong, Sens Beat SeaWolves 8-3 to Win Fourth Straight

Published on July 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







ERIE, Pa. - The SeaWolves again scored first to take an early lead over the Senators, but Harrisburg bats knocked 11 hits to score eight unanswered runs en route to an 8-3 win over Erie. RHP Riley Maddox (W, 1-0) pitched seven innings of one-run ball to earn his first Double-A win.

Maddox's seven-inning performance is a career long, helping lift the Sens to their fourth straight win. Each Senators starter this series has gone six innings or longer.

The SeaWolves plated a run in the second on a couple of doubles to take the early 1-0 lead. Maddox, though, allowed only three more baserunners the rest of his outing for just four hits total, one walk, a hit batsman and two strikeouts.

Harrisburg bats continue to roll, answering Erie's run in the next half inning. Devin Ortiz singled in his first Sens at-bat. Later in the frame, with two outs, Branden Boissiere drove him in with a single.

Boissiere's driven in at least one run in each of his first three games back from the Injured List.

Ethan Petry led off the fourth with an opposite-field homer, his fifth Double-A long ball.

Later in the inning, after Kervin Pichardo singled, Ortiz launched a two-run home run high off the Erie Insurance Arena in leftfield to stretch the lead to 4-1.

In the sixth, TJ White singled with one out. With two outs, Johnathon Thomas tripled to right-centerfield to score White. Thomas then scored on a wild pitch to push the lead to 6-1.

For the second straight game, Pichardo homered to lead off an inning, going opposite field in the eighth for his seventh home run of the season.

In three games this series, Pichardo is 7-for-13 with two homers, a double and six runs scored.

Still in the eighth, after another Ortiz single, Thomas drove him in to lead 8-1.

Erie scored two runs, one unearned, in the eighth against RHP Billy Sullivan who got one out in the inning. LHP Jared Simpson got the final two outs of the eighth, stranding the bases loaded to end the inning for his seventh-straight scoreless outing, leaving the frame with an 8-3 lead.

RHP Sandy Gaston worked around a hit and a walk in the ninth with three strikeouts to close the win.

Senators pitching has held the SeaWolves to just eight runs on 18 hits through the first three games of this series. In the second half, Erie had come into the series hitting .319 as a team, averaging over eight runs scored per game.

Harrisburg looks to grab its fifth straight win tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. Jared Simpson is scheduled for the start.







Eastern League Stories from July 9, 2026

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