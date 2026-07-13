Rehabbers Semien and Robert Jr. Lead Binghamton to Victory in Series Finale in Hartford

Published on July 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (6-12, 33-54) defeated the Hartford Yard Goats, 10-5, on Sunday afternoon at Dunkin' Park, behind standout performances from New York Mets second baseman Marcus Semien and center fielder Luis Robert Jr. on rehab assignments. Binghamton won the series, 4-2.

Semien (left hip flexor strain) played in his first game on his rehab assignment and went 2- for-3 with a three-run home run and played five innings at second base. Robert Jr. (lumbar spine disc herniation) played in his third game with Double-A Binghamton on his rehab assignment, and sixth game overall, and went 2-for-6 with an RBI and two runs, and played eighth innings in center field.

Binghamton took the lead in the second inning against left-hander Konner Eaton. Left fielder Jose Ramos led off with a single and later in the frame, right fielder Matt Rudick hit an RBI single that made it 1-0.

Hartford (7-11, 46-40) tied the game in the bottom of the third inning against right-hander Zach Peek (3-1) on catcher Jack O'Dowd's two-out RBI double.

In the top of the fourth inning, Binghamton scored five runs on four hits and brought 10 batters to the plate against right-hander Cade Denton (3-5). The Rumble Ponies scored all five runs with two outs. The inning was highlighted by Robert Jr.'s RBI single, Semien's three-run home run, and third baseman Nick Lorusso's RBI double, which put Binghamton ahead 6-1.

In the sixth inning, Binghamton scored four runs on three hits and brought 10 batters to the plate again, this time against left-hander Michael Prosecky. Robert Jr. led off the frame with a single, and Nick Lucky followed with a pinch-hit single. Designated hitter Chris Suero followed with a three-run home run that extended the lead to 9-1. Later in the inning, second baseman Wyatt Young drew an RBI walk, which made it 10-1.

Hartford scraped four runs across in the seventh inning, which cut Binghamton's lead to 10-5. Second baseman Roc Riggio and designated hitter Zach Kokoska both hit two-run home runs off right-hander Brendan Girton.

Right-hander Justin Armbruester pitched a scoreless eighth inning with two strikeouts. Right-hander Carlos Guzman pitched a scoreless ninth inning with three strikeouts.

After the All-Star Break, the Rumble Ponies open a three-game s eries on Friday, July 17, at Mirabito against the Akron RubberDucks (Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians). First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. T he game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Robert Jr. combined to go 6-for-13 (.462 AVG), 1 HR, 2 RBI, 4 R, HBP, 4 K in three games with Double-A Binghamton on his rehab assignment...Lorusso (1-for-5, RBI) extended his hit streak to seven games and his on-base streak to 11 games...Ramos (2-for-4, R, BB) reached base three times and recorded his ninth multi-hit game...Suero (2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2B) blasted his 12th home run of the season and recorded his 13th multi-hit game...Girton spun 3.0 innings in relief.







Eastern League Stories from July 12, 2026

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