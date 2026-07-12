Harrisburg Senators Game Information - July 12 at Erie

Published on July 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







*** Part 1.1 - ASCII Harrisburg Senators (43-41, 9-6) @ Erie SeaWolves (49-36, 13-4)

Game #85, Second-Half Game #16

Sunday, July 12, 1:35 p.m. Â UPMC Park

LH Alex Clemmey (3-5) vs RH Max Alba (1-3)

TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers) play the final game of their six-game series this week at UPMC Park. The Senators took the first series in April in Erie four games to two. The SeaWolves won the next two series played in Harrisburg, taking each four games to two. This is the final matchup between the teams this season.

LAST GAME: A day after the SeaWolves held the Senators to just one run on three hits, Erie shut out Harrisburg Saturday night 6-0. It is the Sens' third shutout loss to the SeaWolves this season and seventh shutout loss overall. Erie plated three runs in the second off RHP Josh Randall (L, 3-3). Another two scored in the fourth on former Senators Viandel Peña's two-run homer to push the lead to 5-0. Max Burt homered in the sixth to bring the score to 6-0. Randall allowed six runs on six hits, four walks and seven strikeouts in six innings. RHP Jhancarlos Lara pitched an inning, walking three and striking out one. RHP Holden Powell faced three batters and retired each, striking out two. Harrisburg had only two at-bats with a runner in scoring position for the second straight game.

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Eastern League Stories from July 12, 2026

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