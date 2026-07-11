SeaWolves Snap Senators' Four-Game Winning Streak, Win Friday Night 7-1

Published on July 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







ERIE, Pa. - After Senators pitching held the SeaWolves' bats in check through the first three games of the series, Erie plated seven runs Friday to beat Harrisburg 7-1. The Sens were held to just three hits in the effort.

The SeaWolves knocked out 11 hits to go with seven walks and a hit batsman.

LHP Jared Simpson opened the game on the mound for Harrisburg, tossing a scoreless first inning.

RHP Connor Van Scoyoc (L, 6-3) followed with 1.1 innings, allowing three runs on three hits, three walks, a hit batter and one strikeout.

Erie led 4-0 after four innings after scoring a run in the fourth against RHP Kyle Luckham.

The Senators got on the board in the fifth. TJ White launched a solo homer to right, his second home run of the series, to cut the deficit to 4-1.

The SeaWolves scored three two-out runs in the sixth to stretch the lead out to 7-1.

Luckham went 3.1 innings, allowing four runs on six hits, two walks and two strikeouts.

RHP Chance Huff pitched a scoreless 1.1 innings, striking out two.

RHP Thomas Schultz tossed a scoreless eighth inning, also striking out two.

The Senators had issued only 10 walks through the first three games of the series before issuing seven in tonight's game. At the plate, the Sens had only two at-bats with a runner in scoring position.

Harrisburg aims to get back in the win column Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. RHP Josh Randall (3-2) has the start.







Eastern League Stories from July 10, 2026

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