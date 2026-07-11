Ager's Strong Outing Sends Curve to 5-4 Win over Flying Squirrels

Published on July 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA. - The Curve evened their week-long series with Richmond with a 5-4 win over the Flying Squirrels on Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Matt Ager tossed six strong innings for the Curve, allowing just two runs on five hits and one walk, his second straight outing in which he threw at least 6.0 innings. Ager struck out five and threw a season-high 92 pitches, 69 strikes. Over his last two outings, Ager holds a 2.08 ERA (3 ER / 13.0 IP) over the two of the longest starts of his season. Friday marked the first time in Ager's professional career that he tossed 6.0 innings in consecutive starts.

Altoona built a 4-1 lead after three innings thanks to some clutch hitting with two outs. In the second inning, Matt King had the third of three straight two-out hits to deliver Altoona's first run of the game. In the third inning, Altoona again rallied with two outs as Will Taylor drove in a pair with a triple to right field. Taylor trotted home on Ivan Brethowr 's second hit of the game.

The Curve added a key insurance run in the sixth inning when Ryan McCarty singled home Taylor to push the lead to 5-1.

Richmond drew closer with two runs in the seventh off reliever Dominic Pipkin ; who quickly set down the side in order in the eighth inning and finished off his 2.0 inning relief outing. Jake Shirk recorded his third save with Altoona by working around two base hits in the ninth inning.

Titus Dumitru (13 games) and Callan Moss (12 games) each extended their current on-base streaks with one hit apiece.

With the five runs scored, Curve fans can get 50% a regular menu price pizza on Saturday at Papa John's by using the promo code CURVE50.

Altoona continues the series with the Flying Squirrels on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. Altoona will send RHP Kyle Robinson to the mound against Richmond starter LHP Tyler Switalski.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from July 10, 2026

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