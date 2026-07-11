Baysox Fall to RubberDucks on Friday Night

Published on July 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Akron, OH - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped their third straight to the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, by an 5-2 final on Friday night.

Brandon Butterworth tallied his fourth three-hit game of the season for Chesapeake (8-7, 37-46) in the loss. The game began after a 44-minute delay due to wet grounds, but Butterworth would score the game's opening run after a one-out single. He went first-to-third on a Thomas Sosa base hit and forced a throwing error into the Akron dugout, awarding him home. Sosa crossed the plate one pitch later on an RBI double from Frederick Bencosme for the two Baysox tallies of the contest.

Butterworth singled again in the third before earning a hustle double in the fifth, chasing Akron right-hander Dylan DeLucia after four and two-thirds before right-handed reliever Jay Driver (W, 6-1) found the final out of the fifth inning for the RubberDucks.

Akron struck for five runs in the game's opening five innings against Chesapeake left-handed starter Sebastian Gongora. The RubberDucks got on the board in the second on consecutive extra-base hits from Bennett Thompson (triple) and Wuilfredo Antunez (RBI double). Bencosme threw Antunez out at the plate on a single to left field from Alex Mooney to keep the score at 2-1 for the time being.

The RubberDucks would then tack on three more in the third. The first five hitters of the inning all hit safely, including a game-tying solo homer from Juan Benjamin to lead off the frame, along with an RBI double from Alfonsin Rosario and a run-scoring single from Jacob Cozart. Cozart would draw a bases loaded hit by pitch for his second RBI of the night in the fifth, ending the night for Gongora (L, 7-4) after four and one-third frames.

The Baysox bullpen held the RubberDucks from there. Three Chesapeake relievers would combine three and two-thirds scoreless innings and nine strikeouts. Right-hander Alex Pham struck out four of five hitters faced, lowering his season ERA to 1.45 with Chesapeake. Gerald Ogando struck out a pair in his lone inning of work, while fellow righty Richard Guasch struck out three in the eighth, surviving a pair of walks.

The Baysox bats were silenced after the first inning on Friday night. Despite a ninth inning base runner, RubberDucks right-hander Jack Jasiak (S, 1) was able to close things out.

Chesapeake continues the six-game series in Akron on Saturday night at 7:05 pm. Left-hander Luis De Leon (3-6, 5.37 ERA) is set to take the ball for the Baysox against RubberDucks left-hander Rafe Schlesinger (0-2, 7.43 ERA).

The Baysox will return to Prince George's Stadium following the MLB All-Star Break on Friday, July 17, when Chesapeake opens a nine-game homestand with a three-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, with first pitch on July 17 set for 7:05 pm ET.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

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FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Baysox Fall to RubberDucks on Friday Night

Butterworth tallies three hits; bullpen strikes out nine in three and two-thirds

Akron, OH - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped their third straight to the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, by an 5-2 final on Friday night.

Brandon Butterworth tallied his fourth three-hit game of the season for Chesapeake (8-7, 37-46) in the loss. The game began after a 44-minute delay due to wet grounds, but Butterworth would score the game's opening run after a one-out single. He went first-to-third on a Thomas Sosa base hit and forced a throwing error into the Akron dugout, awarding him home. Sosa crossed the plate one pitch later on an RBI double from Frederick Bencosme for the two Baysox tallies of the contest. Butterworth singled again in the third before earning a hustle double in the fifth, chasing Akron right-hander Dylan DeLucia after four and two-thirds before right-handed reliever Jay Driver (W, 6-1) found the final out of the fifth inning for the RubberDucks. Akron struck for five runs in the game's opening five innings against Chesapeake left-handed starter Sebastian Gongora. The RubberDucks got on the board in the second on consecutive extra-base hits from Bennett Thompson (triple) and Wuilfredo Antunez (RBI double). Bencosme threw Antunez out at the plate on a single to left field from Alex Mooney to keep the score at 2-1 for the time being. The RubberDucks would then tack on three more in the third. The first five hitters of the inning all hit safely, including a game-tying solo homer from Juan Benjamin to lead off the frame, along with an RBI double from Alfonsin Rosario and a run-scoring single from Jacob Cozart. Cozart would draw a bases loaded hit by pitch for his second RBI of the night in the fifth, ending the night for Gongora (L, 7-4) after four and one-third frames. The Baysox bullpen held the RubberDucks from there. Three Chesapeake relievers would combine three and two-thirds scoreless innings and nine strikeouts. Right-hander Alex Pham struck out four of five hitters faced, lowering his season ERA to 1.45 with Chesapeake. Gerald Ogando struck out a pair in his lone inning of work, while fellow righty Richard Guasch struck out three in the eighth, surviving a pair of walks. The Baysox bats were silenced after the first inning on Friday night. Despite a ninth inning base runner, RubberDucks right-hander Jack Jasiak (S, 1) was able to close things out. Chesapeake continues the six-game series in Akron on Saturday night at 7:05 pm. Left-hander Luis De Leon (3-6, 5.37 ERA) is set to take the ball for the Baysox against RubberDucks left-hander Rafe Schlesinger (0-2, 7.43 ERA). The Baysox will return to Prince George's Stadium following the MLB All-Star Break on Friday, July 17, when Chesapeake opens a nine-game homestand with a three-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, with first pitch on July 17 set for 7:05 pm ET. Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

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FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Baysox Fall to RubberDucks on Friday Night

Butterworth tallies three hits; bullpen strikes out nine in three and two-thirds

Akron, OH - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped their third straight to the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, by an 5-2 final on Friday night.

Brandon Butterworth tallied his fourth three-hit game of the season for Chesapeake (8-7, 37-46) in the loss. The game began after a 44-minute delay due to wet grounds, but Butterworth would score the game's opening run after a one-out single. He went first-to-third on a Thomas Sosa base hit and forced a throwing error into the Akron dugout, awarding him home. Sosa crossed the plate one pitch later on an RBI double from Frederick Bencosme for the two Baysox tallies of the contest. Butterworth singled again in the third before earning a hustle double in the fifth, chasing Akron right-hander Dylan DeLucia after four and two-thirds before right-handed reliever Jay Driver (W, 6-1) found the final out of the fifth inning for the RubberDucks. Akron struck for five runs in the game's opening five innings against Chesapeake left-handed starter Sebastian Gongora. The RubberDucks got on the board in the second on consecutive extra-base hits from Bennett Thompson (triple) and Wuilfredo Antunez (RBI double). Bencosme threw Antunez out at the plate on a single to left field from Alex Mooney to keep the score at 2-1 for the time being. The RubberDucks would then tack on three more in the third. The first five hitters of the inning all hit safely, including a game-tying solo homer from Juan Benjamin to lead off the frame, along with an RBI double from Alfonsin Rosario and a run-scoring single from Jacob Cozart. Cozart would draw a bases loaded hit by pitch for his second RBI of the night in the fifth, ending the night for Gongora (L, 7-4) after four and one-third frames. The Baysox bullpen held the RubberDucks from there. Three Chesapeake relievers would combine three and two-thirds scoreless innings and nine strikeouts. Right-hander Alex Pham struck out four of five hitters faced, lowering his season ERA to 1.45 with Chesapeake. Gerald Ogando struck out a pair in his lone inning of work, while fellow righty Richard Guasch struck out three in the eighth, surviving a pair of walks. The Baysox bats were silenced after the first inning on Friday night. Despite a ninth inning base runner, RubberDucks right-hander Jack Jasiak (S, 1) was able to close things out. Chesapeake continues the six-game series in Akron on Saturday night at 7:05 pm. Left-hander Luis De Leon (3-6, 5.37 ERA) is set to take the ball for the Baysox against RubberDucks left-hander Rafe Schlesinger (0-2, 7.43 ERA). The Baysox will return to Prince George's Stadium following the MLB All-Star Break on Friday, July 17, when Chesapeake opens a nine-game homestand with a three-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, with first pitch on July 17 set for 7:05 pm ET. Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

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FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Baysox Fall to RubberDucks on Friday Night

Butterworth tallies three hits; bullpen strikes out nine in three and two-thirds

Akron, OH - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped their third straight to the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, by an 5-2 final on Friday night.

Brandon Butterworth tallied his fourth three-hit game of the season for Chesapeake (8-7, 37-46) in the loss. The game began after a 44-minute delay due to wet grounds, but Butterworth would score the game's opening run after a one-out single. He went first-to-third on a Thomas Sosa base hit and forced a throwing error into the Akron dugout, awarding him home. Sosa crossed the plate one pitch later on an RBI double from Frederick Bencosme for the two Baysox tallies of the contest.

Butterworth singled again in the third before earning a hustle double in the fifth, chasing Akron right-hander Dylan DeLucia after four and two-thirds before right-handed reliever Jay Driver (W, 6-1) found the final out of the fifth inning for the RubberDucks.

Akron struck for five runs in the game's opening five innings against Chesapeake left-handed starter Sebastian Gongora. The RubberDucks got on the board in the second on consecutive extra-base hits from Bennett Thompson (triple) and Wuilfredo Antunez (RBI double). Bencosme threw Antunez out at the plate on a single to left field from Alex Mooney to keep the score at 2-1 for the time being.

The RubberDucks would then tack on three more in the third. The first five hitters of the inning all hit safely, including a game-tying solo homer from Juan Benjamin to lead off the frame, along with an RBI double from Alfonsin Rosario and a run-scoring single from Jacob Cozart. Cozart would draw a bases loaded hit by pitch for his second RBI of the night in the fifth, ending the night for Gongora (L, 7-4) after four and one-third frames.

The Baysox bullpen held the RubberDucks from there. Three Chesapeake relievers would combine three and two-thirds scoreless innings and nine strikeouts. Right-hander Alex Pham struck out four of five hitters faced, lowering his season ERA to 1.45 with Chesapeake. Gerald Ogando struck out a pair in his lone inning of work, while fellow righty Richard Guasch struck out three in the eighth, surviving a pair of walks.

The Baysox bats were silenced after the first inning on Friday night. Despite a ninth inning base runner, RubberDucks right-hander Jack Jasiak (S, 1) was able to close things out.

Chesapeake continues the six-game series in Akron on Saturday night at 7:05 pm. Left-hander Luis De Leon (3-6, 5.37 ERA) is set to take the ball for the Baysox against RubberDucks left-hander Rafe Schlesinger (0-2, 7.43 ERA).

The Baysox will return to Prince George's Stadium following the MLB All-Star Break on Friday, July 17, when Chesapeake opens a nine-game homestand with a three-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, with first pitch on July 17 set for 7:05 pm ET.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

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Eastern League Stories from July 10, 2026

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