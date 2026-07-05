Baysox One-Hit Rumble Ponies for Fifth Consecutive Victory on Sunday Afternoon

Published on July 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Binghamton, NY - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, tossed their third shutout of the season in a fifth-consecutive victory over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, by a 2-0 final on Sunday afternoon.

Chesapeake (7-4, 36-43) set the tone immediately with left-handed starter Luis De León, who enjoyed one of the best starts of his Baysox career on Sunday. De León worked a hitless first trip through the lineup. He conceded Chesapeake's only hit of the contest on a Nick Lorusso single in the fourth. With two runners on base, he struck out consecutive batters and was aided by one of two runners caught stealing by catcher Ethan Anderson on Sunday, to get out of what was the only true jam he faced in the outing.

De León (W, 3-6) struck out a Double-A career-high nine batters on Sunday, walking three and hitting one. He struck out consecutive hitters in the sixth inning - his first outs recorded beyond the fifth all season, before a two-out walk to Lorusso ended his day one out shy of matching the longest outing of his professional career.

The Baysox did not pick up their first hit until the sixth inning Sunday. Still, Chesapeake managed a run without the aid of a base knock in the fourth. Consecutive walks to Anderson and Thomas Sosa, followed by a Griff O'Ferrall sacrifice bunt, set the stage for a wild pitch to plate the game's opening tally.

The Baysox began the sixth inning with back-to-back singles from Frederick Bencosme and Anderson, putting runners at the corners. A sacrifice fly to deep right field from Sosa brought home the only other run of the game. Both runs were charged to the tab of Binghamton left-handed starter Jonathan Sartucci (L, 2-6), who pitched the game's opening six innings.

The Baysox bullpen continued the strong pitching trend into the late innings. Right-handers Alex Pham (1.1 IP), Richard Guasch (1 IP), and Gerald Ogando (1 IP) combined to allow just one base runner and struck out four, with Ogando (S, 2) nailing things down in the ninth.

The Baysox will look to make it six-straight victories when they begin the second half of their twelve-game road trip on Tuesday night in Akron. Chesapeake opens a six-game series against the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians at 6:35 pm from 7 17 Credit Union Park on Tuesday night.

The Baysox will return to Prince George's Stadium following the MLB All-Star Break on Friday, July 17, when Chesapeake opens a nine-game homestand with a three-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, with first pitch on July 17 set for 7:05 pm ET.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from July 5, 2026

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