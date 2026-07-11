Early Deficit Proves Too Much in 9-4 Reading Loss

Published on July 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Bridgewater, NJ) - The Reading Fightin Phils (9-7, 39-46) dropped game four of a six-game set against the Somerset Patriots (9-7, 7-9) by a score of 9-4 on Friday night. This evens the series up at two apiece with two regular season matchups remaining between these two squads.

Reading opened up the scoring for the third time this week, as Alex Binelas clubbed a double off of the center field wall before Luke Ritter eventually brought him home on a sacrifice fly. This gave the Fightin Phils a 1-0 nod in the second inning.

Somerset answered in the bottom half of the inning. Miguel Palma singled to left field, plating Connor McGinnis. Palma eventually advanced to third base before Jackson Castillo sent him trotting home on a sacrifice fly. DJ Gladney then stepped up with the bases loaded and shot a bases-clearing double through the left-center field gap. Gladney's 16th double of the season brought home Manuel Palencia, Owen Cobb and Jace Avina to spring the lead to 5-1.

The Patriots kept their foot on the gas in the third stanza, as McGinnis (3) sent a solo home run over the center field wall. Palencia kept the wheels churning with an RBI double, sending Palma trotting home to bolster Somerset's lead to 7-1.

The R-Phils clawed back in the fourth when Binelas clubbed another extra base hit to the wall, this time a triple (his first of the season). Raider Tello followed up with a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Binelas to make the game 7-2.

Reading scored again in the fifth frame, as Luke Ritter (3) throttled a two-run home run to the opposite field, sending Binelas across the plate. This drew the Fightins closer, making the score 7-4.

The Yankees' Double-A affiliate pulled away in the seventh, as McGinnis (4) stepped up a double shy of the cycle and hit a solo home run to extend the advantage. Palencia smacked a double to right field, scoring Palma and pushing the lead to 9-4.

2024 first round pick Ben Hess (2-1) got the win for Somerset, tossing five innings of three-run ball with a walk and four strikeouts.

Braydon Tucker (6-6) took the loss for Reading, allowing seven runs (three earned) on seven hits with a pair of walks and three punchouts.

McGinnis finished a double shy of the cycle, putting up a 4-for-5 performance that included three extra base hits and two RBI for the Patriots.

Hettiger continued his strong July for the Fightins, going 3-for-4 on the day. The Phillies' no. 26 prospect is now slashing .278/.417/.556 in July.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Saturday against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, at 7:05 p.m. LHP Adam Seminaris will get the start for Reading, and he will go against RHP Chase Hampton for Somerset. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Friday, July 17 through Sunday, July 19, against the Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Fireworks headline Friday night, thanks to PA Virtual Charter School, Members 1st Federal Credit Union, Berks Technical Institute, Firetree Ltd. and JT Kennedy Electric, Inc. The night also features an appearance by Wrestling Hall of Famer "Lita" with VIP Packages available. Saturday night is a Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks show, presented by Adams & Associates, along with a Dickie Noles R-Phils Bobblehead for the first 1,000 adults, thanks to Carl's Cards and Collectibles. The night is also a Tribute to the 75th Anniversary of "Peanuts." The series ends Sunday with a R-Phils Bring Your Camera Photo Session for Kids at 4 p.m.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from July 10, 2026

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