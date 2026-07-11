Fisher Cats Squander Early Lead, Fall on Friday against Portland

Published on July 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - Despite a second-inning two-run home run from right fielder Eddie Micheletti Jr., the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (9-7, 43-40) dropped their Friday night matchup at Delta Dental Stadium against the Portland Sea Dogs (10-6, 45-39), 7-5. Micheletti Jr. totaled three RBIs in the loss, and third baseman Dub Gleed notched a multi-hit game.

New Hampshire starter Jackson Wentworth tossed six innings against the Sea Dogs and allowed five runs on nine hits with six strikeouts in a no decision. Right-hander Kelena Sauer (L, 1-2) tossed a perfect seventh but allowed a pair of runs in the eighth. Reliever Beau Philip pitched a scoreless ninth and stranded two runners.

Portland starter John Holobetz was tagged for four earned runs on five hits in four innings. Lefty Jeremy Wu-Yelland (W, 1-1) allowed one earned run in 2-2/3 innings and picked up the win. Reliever Patrick Halligan (SV, 6) secured the final four outs of the game and recorded his sixth save of the season.

Tonight's Top Takeaways

OF Eddie Micheletti Jr. hit his 12th home run of the season, the most on New Hampshire's active roster. RHP Jackson Wentworth twirled his third six-inning start of the season and his second of the second half. INF Dub Gleed went 2-for-4 in the loss, his third multi-hit game in his last six contests.

Locked in a 5-5 tie in the top of the eighth, the Sea Dogs took a late lead. Third baseman Jack Winnay smacked a leadoff single. Two batters later, catcher Ronald Rosario (6) cracked a two-run home run and made it 7-5.

New Hampshire opened the scoring the bottom of the second. Center fielder Hedbert Perez walked. With a runner at first, Micheletti Jr. (12) demolished a two-run homer and gave the Cats an early lead.

Portland got on the board in the top of the third. With two away, center fielder Will Turner (10) blasted a solo homer and made it 2-1.

The Fisher Cats quickly responded in the bottom of the third. New Hampshire loaded the bases and Micheletti Jr. delivered again with a sacrifice fly, 3-1.

The Sea Dogs and Cats continued to trade blows. In the top of the fourth, Portland's Rosario (5) slugged a two-run homer. In the bottom of the fourth, shortstop Cade Doughty laced an RBI double as New Hampshire took a one-run lead.

The back-and-forth battle continued as Portland grabbed their first lead of the game on a fifth-inning two-run home run from first baseman Brooks Brannon (14). The Fisher Cats tied the game again in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI groundout from Doughty.

New Hampshire and Portland continue the series on Saturday, July 11, with a 6:03 PM EDT first pitch. Right-hander Chris McElvain (3-4, 6.51 ERA) will start for the Cats against Sea Dogs' starter Blake Wehunt (4-3, 4.57 ERA). Coverage begins at 5:43 PM on WKXL, Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, and the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Make sure to stick around after the game on July 11 for postgame Atlas Fireworks. The series concludes on Sunday, July 12 with a Buffalo Tenders bobblehead giveaway, presented by our friends at Delta Dental.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







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