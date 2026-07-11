McGinnis' Historic/Two-Homer Night Catapults Somerset to 9-4 Win Over Reading

Published on July 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots' Connor McGinnis at bat

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots' Connor McGinnis at bat(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots beat the Reading Fightin Phils 9-4 at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ on Friday evening.

The game was played in front of a sellout crowd of 6,156. It marked the 11th sellout crowd for the Patriots at home this year and first sellout crowd of the second half.

With the win, Somerset moved to 8-8 against Reading this season, including a 5-5 record at home.

The Patriots pounced for five runs in the second inning, signaling their 15th inning this season scoring five-plus runs and first since June 16 at Portland. Somerset's nine runs marked the most by the Patriots since their 10-2 win on June 24 at New Hampshire.

All nine batters for the Patriots reached safely for the second consecutive night in Somerset's 36th game this season with 10-plus hits.

Somerset notched its second consecutive multi-HR game and 37th multi-HR game this season, the most since the Patriots notched 40 games with multiple homers in 2024. The Patriots have homered in 66 of 85 games this season.

Somerset's 126 homers this season lead Double-A and are tied for seventh in MiLB at the time of the game's conclusion. The Patriots are on pace for 204 homers, the most by Somerset since slamming a Double-A record 205 HR in 2022.

RHP Ben Hess (5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 4 K) tossed 78 pitches in his 12th start of the season and 10th since returning off the 7-day IL on May 14. Hess earned his second win of the season, working at least four innings for the third consecutive outing. His 78 pitches were the most he's thrown since being reinstated off the injured list, while his 5.0 IP were the most since Opening Day vs. Portland on April 3.

RF DJ Gladney (1-for-5, 2B, 3 RBI) ripped a bases-clearing three-run double in the second inning. Gladney extended his on-base streak to a team-leading 10 games. In that span, he's slashing .316/.395/.605 with 2 HR, 8 RBI, 7 XBH and three multi-hit games. Gladney's three RBI were his most in a single game since June 12 vs. Binghamton. His 54 RBI this season are tied for third in the Eastern League and rank fifth in the Yankees minor league system.

2B Connor McGinnis (4-for-5, 2 HR, 3B, 2 RBI, 3 R) belted a career-high two home runs in a career-best four-hit game. The evening single-handedly bumped his OPS with Somerset from .733 to .819. McGinnis became the first Patriot to ever homer twice and record a triple in the same game. He is the first Eastern League batter with two homers and a triple in the same game since Trei Cruz vs. Akron on July 25, 2023. He became the ninth Patriot to ever have a triple and home run in a single game and first since Tyler Hardman on 9/13/25 at Reading.

McGinnis extended his team-leading hit streak to six games. During that span, he's reached safely in 15 of his last 24 plate appearances. He's 13-for-22 with 2 BB, 7 XBH and four multi-hit games in that stretch. Across his last 15 games, McGinnis is batting .412/.455/.725 with 7 RBI, 11 XBH and six multi-hit games. Since smashing his first career Double-A home run on June 16 at Portland, McGinnis has pummeled nine XBH to raise his OPS from .547 to .819 in 22 games.

McGinnis became the 11th Patriot to record a multi-home run game this season and the first since Josh Moylan's two home-run game on June 30 vs. Hartford. McGinnis' effort was the 14th multi-HR game by a Patriot this season. McGinnis joined George Lombard Jr., Jace Avina, Tyler Hardman, Marco Luciano and Nick Torres as the sixth Patriot to record a four-hit game this season. McGinnis' 12 TB tied Tyler Hardman (7/1/23 at BOW) and Agustin Ramírez (6/7/24 vs. HFD) for the single game franchise record.

C Miguel Palma (3-for-4, 2B, RBI, BB, 3 R) recorded his second three-hit game in his last three appearances. Across his last five games, Palma is 9-for-18 with 2 HR, 3 XBH, 8 RBI and 7 R.

DH Manny Palencia (3-for-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI, R) notched his sixth career multi-double game and first this season. Palencia extended his hit streak to five games. In that span, he's 10-for-19 with 3 2B, 3 RBI and a BB. Across his last 10 games, Palencia is slashing .394/.429/.485 with three multi-hit games.

POSTGAME NOTES

READING FIGHTIN PHILS (39-46, 9-7) @ SOMERSET PATRIOTS (44-41, 7-9) FRIDAY, JULY 10, 2026

R H E LOB SERIES READING 4 7 2 6 2 SOMERSET 9 13 0 10 2

HOME RUNS (2026 TOTAL / INNING / RUNNERS ON BASE / OUTS / COUNT / PITCHER / SCORE AFTER HR)

SOMERSET PATRIOTS NOTES

The Somerset Patriots beat the Reading Fightin Phils 9-4 at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ on Friday evening.

The game was played in front of a sellout crowd of 6,156. It marked the 11th sellout crowd for the Patriots at home this year and first sellout crowd of the second half.

With the win, Somerset moved to 8-8 against Reading this season, including a 5-5 record at home.

The Patriots pounced for five runs in the second inning, signaling their 15th inning this season scoring five-plus runs and first since June 16 at Portland.

Somerset's nine runs marked the most by the Patriots since their 10-2 win on June 24 at New Hampshire.

All nine batters for the Patriots reached safely for the second consecutive night in Somerset's 36th game this season with 10-plus hits.

Somerset notched its second consecutive multi-HR game and 37th multi-HR game this season, the most since the Patriots notched 40 games with multiple homers in 2024. The Patriots have homered in 66 of 85 games this season.

Somerset's 126 homers this season lead Double-A and are tied for seventh in MiLB at the time of the game's conclusion. The Patriots are on pace for 204 homers, the most by Somerset since slamming a Double-A record 205 HR in 2022.

RHP Ben Hess (5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 4 K) tossed 78 pitches in his 12th start of the season and 10th since returning off the 7-day IL on May 14.

Hess earned his second win of the season, working at least four innings for the third consecutive outing.

His 78 pitches were the most he's thrown since being reinstated off the injured list, while his 5.0 IP were the most since Opening Day vs. Portland on April 3.

RF DJ Gladney (1-for-5, 2B, 3 RBI) ripped a bases-clearing three-run double in the second inning.

Gladney extended his on-base streak to a team-leading 10 games. In that span, he's slashing .316/.395/.605 with 2 HR, 8 RBI, 7 XBH and three multi-hit games.

Gladney's three RBI were his most in a single game since June 12 vs. Binghamton. His 54 RBI this season are tied for third in the Eastern League and rank fifth in the Yankees minor league system.

STARTING TIME: 7:07 p.m.

GAME-TIME TEMPERATURE: 83 degrees

WINNING PITCHER: Ben Hess (2-1) LOSING PITCHER: Braydon Tucker (6-6) SAVE: None

TIME OF GAME: 2:40 ATTENDANCE: 6,156 PITCH COUNTS (Total Pitches/Strikes):

Patriots: Ben Hess (78/48) Reading: Braydon Tucker (63/38)

READING Luke Ritter (#3 / 6th / 1 on / 1 out / 0-0 / Arias / REA 4 - SOM 7)

Spwen SOMERSET Connor McGinnis (#3 / 3rd / 0 on / 0 out / 1-2 / Tucker / REA 1 - SOM 7) Connor McGinnis (#4 / 7th / 0 on / 1 out / 0-0 / Combs / REA 4 - SOM 8)

POSTGAME NOTES READING FIGHTIN PHILS (39-46, 9-7) @ SOMERSET PATRIOTS (44-41, 7-9) FRIDAY, JULY 10, 2026

2B Connor McGinnis (4-for-5, 2 HR, 3B, 2 RBI, 3 R) belted a career-high two home runs in a career-best four- hit game. The evening single-handedly bumped his OPS with Somerset from .733 to .819.

McGinnis became the first Patriot to ever homer twice and record a triple in the same game. He is the first Eastern League batter with two homers and a triple in the same game since Trei Cruz vs.

Akron on July 25, 2023.

He became the ninth Patriot to ever have a triple and home run in a single game and first since Tyler Hardman on 9/13/25 at Reading.

McGinnis extended his team-leading hit streak to six games. During that span, he's reached safely in 15 of his last 24 plate appearances. He's 13-for-22 with 2 BB, 7 XBH and four multi-hit games in that stretch.

Across his last 15 games, McGinnis is batting .412/.455/.725 with 7 RBI, 11 XBH and six multi-hit games.

Since smashing his first career Double-A home run on June 16 at Portland, McGinnis has pummeled nine XBH to raise his OPS from .547 to .819 in 22 games.

McGinnis became the 11th Patriot to record a multi-home run game this season and the first since Josh Moylan's two home-run game on June 30 vs. Hartford. McGinnis' effort was the 14th multi-HR game by a Patriot this season.

McGinnis joined George Lombard Jr., Jace Avina, Tyler Hardman, Marco Luciano and Nick Torres as the sixth Patriot to record a four-hit game this season.

McGinnis' 12 TB tied Tyler Hardman (7/1/23 at BOW) and Agustin RamÃ-rez (6/7/24 vs. HFD) for the single game franchise record.

C Miguel Palma (3-for-4, 2B, RBI, BB, 3 R) recorded his second three-hit game in his last three appearances.

Across his last five games, Palma is 9-for-18 with 2 HR, 3 XBH, 8 RBI and 7 R.

DH Manny Palencia (3-for-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI, R) notched his sixth career multi-double game and first this season.

Palencia extended his hit streak to five games. In that span, he's 10-for-19 with 3 2B, 3 RBI and a BB.

Across his last 10 games, Palencia is slashing .394/.429/.485 with three multi-hit games.

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Eastern League Stories from July 10, 2026

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