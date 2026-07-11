Mahoney Dominant as Yard Goats Defeat Rumble Ponies

Published on July 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - The Hartford Yard Goats defeated the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 7-2, on Friday night at Dunkin' Park in front of 6,687 fans. Hartford starter Jack Mahoney turned in one of his best outings of the season, tossing a season-high 7.2 innings while allowing just two runs (one earned) on four hits and striking out nine batters to earn his fifth victory. Braylen Wimmer had three hits including a triple and drove in two runs while Andy Perez added a two-run single, his league-leading 101st hit of the year.

Hartford struck first in the bottom of the second inning against Binghamton starter Bryce Conley. Jack O'Dowd reached base before Braylen Wimmer lined an RBI triple to deep center field, scoring O'Dowd to give the Yard Goats a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, with the bases loaded, Andy Perez ripped a two-run single that plated Wimmer and Mike Antico, extending Hartford's advantage to 3-0.

The Yard Goats continued their offensive surge in the third inning. Roc Riggio worked a walk, stole second base, and came around to score on Jack O'Dowd's RBI single to right field. O'Dowd later crossed the plate on Cole Messina's sacrifice fly, giving Hartford a 5-0 lead.

Hartford added another run in the fourth inning when Wimmer lined an RBI single into left field, scoring Riggio to make it 6-0.

The Yard Goats extended their lead to 7-0 in the fifth inning. Cole Messina reached base before GJ Hill lifted a sacrifice fly to center field, bringing Messina home with Hartford's seventh run of the night.

Mahoney cruised through the first five innings before the Rumble Ponies broke through in the sixth. Jose Ramos scored on a Hartford infield error after Matt Rudick reached base, trimming the deficit to 7-1. Binghamton added another run in the eighth inning when Major League rehabber Luis Robert Jr. launched a solo home run to left field, making it 7-2.

Mahoney exited after 7.2 dominant innings, finishing with a season-high 96 pitches, allowing just four hits while striking out nine. Carlos Torres recorded the final four outs to close out Hartford's victory and secure the series-evening win.

The Yard Goats will continue their six-game series against the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, on Saturday night at 6:10 p.m. Join us at Dunkin' Park for Princess and Pirates night! RHP Jackson Cox will start on the bump for Hartford, and LHP Jonathan Santucci will pitch for the Ponies. The game will be televised on MiLB.TV and Bally Live and broadcast on the free Audacy app.







Eastern League Stories from July 10, 2026

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