Stu Strikes out Season-High in Yard Goats Loss to Rumble Ponies
Published on July 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Hartford Yard Goats News Release
Hartford, CT - Yard Goats starter Stu Flesland III struck out a season-high six batters and allowed just one baserunner through four innings but the Hartford Yard Goats fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 7-3 on Thursday night at Dunkin' Park. The game was tied 2-2 heading into the sixth inning but the Rumble Ponies scored four runs in the sixth to take a 6-2 lead.
Yard Goats starter Stu Flesland III was spectacular in his third Double-A start as he allowed just one baserunner through the first four innings. He struck out a season-high six batters and retired the first nine batters in order.
The Yard Goats opened the scoring in the bottom of the fourth, off Rumble Ponies starter R.J. Gordon, when Dyan Jorge scored on a sac-fly from Jack O' Dowd, giving Hartford a 1-0 lead.
Binghamton scored two runs off Yard Goats reliever Fisher Jameson to take the lead in the top of the fifth. First, Kevin Villavicencio hit an RBI-single to center, tying the game at 1. Then, Nick Roselli hit an RBI-single to center field, giving the Rumble Ponies a 2-1 lead.
Hartford responded in the bottom of the fifth when Roc Riggio roped an RBI-double to right-center field, tying the game at 2.
The Rumble Ponies retook the lead in the top of the sixth on an RBI-single from Kevin Parada, giving Binghamton a 3-2 lead. The inning was capped by a three-run home run from Matt Rudick, his third of the season, extending the Rumble Ponies lead to 6-2.
The Yard Goats scored a run in the bottom of the sixth when Mike Antico cranked an RBI-double into right-center field, cutting Binghamton's lead to 6-3.
Binghamton responded with a run in the top of the seventh on an RBI-single from Jose Ramos, making the score 7-3.
The Yard Goats continue their six game series against the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Friday night at 7:10 pm. Join us for Backyard Baseball night with an amazing postgame fireworks show! RHP Jack Mahoney will start for the Yard Goats against RHP Bryce Conley who will be on the mound for the Rumble Ponies. The game will be televised on NESN+ and broadcast on the free Audacy app.
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