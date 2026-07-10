Flying Squirrels Defeat Curve 5-3 Through Air Attack

Published on July 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA. - The Curve fell 5-3 to the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

RHP Peyton Stumbo tossed a career-high six innings in the start with five punchouts. He surrendered three solo homers and four runs overall on seven hits.

Titus Dumitru drove in the game's first run with an RBI single to plate Duce Gourson. Gourson reached on a hit by pitch and stole two bases before being removed from the game after giving the Curve a 1-0 lead.

Altoona went scoreless in their next four innings of offense as Richmond jumped out to a 4-1 lead. The Curve cut the deficit to one run in the sixth inning by scoring a pair via Will Taylor and Callan Moss singles.

Richmond added one more run in the ninth to pad the lead to two before Altoona threatened in the bottom of the ninth with a base hit and a single but ultimately fell short.

Derek Berg and Dumitru each notched multi-hit games. Berg reached four times as he recorded his 15th multi-hit game of the season.

Cristhian Tortosa retired five in a scoreless outing in relief of Stumbo. He fanned three while allowing just one hit and a walk. Jaycob Deese finished out the final 1.1 innings by yielding a run on one hit and two walks

The Curve left ten runners on base and went 2-for-11 at the plate with runners in scoring position.

Altoona continues the series with the Flying Squirrels on Friday night at 6:00 p.m. Altoona will send RHP Matt Ager to the mound against Richmond starter LHP Charlie McDaniel.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from July 9, 2026

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