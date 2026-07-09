Harrisburg Senators Game Information - July 9 at Erie

Published on July 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Harrisburg Senators (42-39, 8-4) @ Erie SeaWolves (47-35, 11-3)

Game #82, Second-Half Game #13

Thursday, July 9, 6:05 p.m. - UPMC Park

RH Riley Maddox (0-0) vs LH Andrew Sears (1-0)

TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers) play the third game of their six-game series this week at UPMC Park. The Senators took the first series in April in Erie four games to two. The SeaWolves won the next two series played in Harrisburg, taking each four games to two. This is the final matchup between the teams this season.

LAST GAME: The SeaWolves again took the early lead over the Senators Wednesday, but Harrisburg battled back to win 5-2. Erie plated two in the second against RHP Isaac Lyon (W, 3-3) who then cruised through a six-inning outing, allowing five hits, just the two runs, a walk and four strikeouts. The Sens got on the board in the third on INF Devin Fitz-Gerald's RBI double to score INF Kervin Pichardo. OF TJ White tied the game 2-2 in the fourth with a single to drive in INF Sam Brown. Harrisburg took the lead in the fifth when OF Sam Petersen doubled to score Pichardo. In the seventh, Pichardo hit an opposite-field homer to push the lead to 4-2. He singled to open up the ninth, scoring on INF Branden Boissiere's RBI single. Pichardo went 4-for-4, scoring four times. RHP Jhancarlos Lara struck out three and walked one in a scoreless seventh. RHP Seth Shuman (S, 1) closed the game with two scoreless frames.

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Eastern League Stories from July 9, 2026

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