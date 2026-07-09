Early Inning Offense Sets Bullpen up for 8-5 Win

Published on July 8, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA. - The Curve evened the series with the Flying Squirrels, taking down Richmond, 8-5, on Wednesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Altoona's offense jumped all over Richmond starter Yunior Marte, tagging him for eight runs in 3.2 innings. Shalin Polanco 's two-run double capped off a four-run second inning for the Curve and Lonnie White Jr. slammed his eighth home run in a Curve uniform to push the lead in the fourth. Keiner Delgado and Duce Gourson each had run-scoring knocks in the fourth inning to chase Richmond's starter from the game.

Eight of Altoona's nine starters reached base successfully with two hitters notching multi-RBI games, Polanco and Delgado. Polanco turned in his second such game as Delgado tallied his third two-RBI game in his last eight appearances since returning to Altoona on June 30th.

Curver starter Dominic Perachi set down seven straight hitters to begin his outing before facing nine hitters in the third inning. Richmond scored four times, capped off by a three-run homer from Sabin Ceballos. Reliever Josh Loeschorn wiggled out of a bases loaded jam to end the third and proceeded to throw a scoreless fourth before allowing a run in the fifth.

Brandon Neeck and Landon Tomkins combined to throw four scoreless innings to give Altoona the victory. Neeck sat down six consecutive batters enroute to scoreless sixth and seventh innings. Tomkins recorded his second save of the campaign by retiring the final six Flying Squirrels in the eighth and ninth innings.

The Curve meet the Flying Squirrels in game three of the series on Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. Altoona will send RHP Peyton Stumbo to the mound against Richmond starter LHP Cesar Perdomo.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from July 8, 2026

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