Curve Welcome Big Boy Train to Blair County

Published on July 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - With the Union Pacific's famed Big Boy No. 4014, the world's largest locomotive, passing through Central PA, the Curve are excited to celebrate its historic coast-to-coast tour as it travels through Blair County.

"We are happy to see the Big Boy, stopping in Altoona and excited that the stadium and our parking lot can be a part of such an impactful event for our community," said Curve General Manager Nate Bowen. "At the same time, we want our fans to have the best experience possible when arriving at the ballpark. If you have any questions on parking on Thursday or Friday for the game, please reach out to us."

Both the VIP lot at Peoples Natural Gas Field and the parking garage will be used as parking on Thursday and Friday as part of the Big Boy's visit to Altoona. Due to the large crowds expected to see the engine the lots will be filled with those riding the shuttle to see the train until 4 p.m. Fans attending games Thursday and Friday night are asked to not arrive at the stadium until after 4 p.m. to avoid any extra traffic with those visitors who are parked to see the train and ensure a smooth operation in our parking lots.

Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field is Shark Night, presented by Empire Communication Systems, where the Curve will chomp into fun with shark-themed excitement, wild antics and a night of big hits both on the field and in the stands! It promises to be a "Jaw-some" night full of teeth, fins and plenty of Curve fun. Fans will also enjoy Bingo Appreciation Night, presented by Loyal Gaming Rewards, with an enter-to-win chance to win a trip for two to Las Vegas!

Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field, the Curve will take the field as the Pennsylvania Continentals; celebrating America250PA, the US Continental Army and the rich history of Pennsylvania. The PA Continentals rebrand is presented by the Blair County Suicide Prevention Task Force and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Friday night is also our second Scout Night of the season where troops of Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and any other scout packs are invited to the ultimate overnight experience at PNG Field where scouts can watch the game and then pitch tents on the field for a true under-the-stars sleepover night.

For tickets and more information on the 2026 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from July 7, 2026

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