Fisher Cats and Sea Dogs Postponed on Tuesday Night

Published on July 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - Pregame showers kept the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (7-5, 41-38) and Portland Sea Dogs (8-4, 43-37) from playing their Tuesday game at Delta Dental Stadium, as the contest was postponed due to inclement weather. The matchup will be made up on July 7 as a single-admission doubleheader beginning at 5:05 PM. Gates will open at 4:00 PM EDT.

Tickets can be exchanged at the box office for any home game during the 2026 season.

First pitch for game one on Wednesday is slated for 5:05 PM EDT. Pregame coverage begins at 4:45 PM EDT on WKXL, Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, and the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

It's another Woofie's Waggin Wednesday on July 8, and the first 500 fans to the ballpark will go home with a soccer jersey presented by Coca-Cola. July 9 is Salvation Army Night and July 10 is Italian Heritage Night, sponsored by New England Honda Dealers. Make sure to stick around after the game on July 10 and July 11 for postgame Atlas Fireworks. The series concludes on Sunday, July 12 with a Buffalo Tenders bobblehead giveaway, presented by our friends at Delta Dental.

Fans can purchase 2026 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.







Eastern League Stories from July 7, 2026

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