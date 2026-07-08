Baysox Best Ducks 2-1 in 10 Innings

Published on July 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Maick Collado homered and Braylon Doughty struck out six, but the Chesapeake Baysox scored in the eighth to the tie the game and in extras to beat the Akron RubberDucks 2-1 in 10 innings on Tuesday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Turning Point

In extra innings, Anderson De Los Santos put down a sac-bunt to move Fernado Peguero to third. Peguero gave the Baysox the 2-1 lead on the next pitch when he came home on a wild pitch.

Mound Presence

Braylon Doughty was lights out in his second Double-A start. The right-hander scattered five hits over six scoreless innings while striking out six. Jack Carey allowed an unearned run over an inning and two-thirds. Carter Rustad struck out two over an inning and a third. Zane Morehouse allowed a run to score in extras.

Duck Tales

Akron's lone run came in the second inning when Collado launched a two-out solo home run down the line to make it 1-0 RubberDucks. Akron finished 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and left five on base.

Notebook

Akron falls to 2-6 in extra-inning games this season...Collado's home run was his first in Double-A. Collado has now homered at all three levels he has played at this year (High-A, Double-A and Triple-A)....Akron's losing streak reaches nine games. Akron has lost seven in a row at home tying the 1997 and 2010 Akron Aeros for longest home losing streak in franchise history (since 1989)...Game Time: 2:38...Attendance: 2,738.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at 7 17 Credit Union Park against the Chesapeake Baysox on Wednesday, July 8 at 6:35 p.m. Akron left-hander Josh Hartle (3-4, 4.65 ERA) will face Chesapeake right-hander Juaron Watts-Brown (1-7, 6.75 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from July 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.