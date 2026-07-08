Oliver Deals Six Strong in 3-2 Loss

Published on July 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA. - Richmond's Parks Harber hit a three-run homer in the second to lead the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 3-2 win over the Altoona Curve in front of 4,762 fans on Tuesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Pirates' right-hander Wilber Dotel continued his rehab assignment with the Curve and tossed two scoreless innings of relief, earning four strikeouts on 32 pitches. Dotel allowed just one hit as the first reliever out of the bullpen after starter Connor Oliver.

Oliver turned in his longest outing of his professional career, tossing six innings. Oliver's lone mistake pitch of the night was turned around by Harber and sent into the left field bleachers to take a 3-1 lead for the Flying Squirrels. Oliver started his outing by setting down seven straight hitters and bounced back from the home run to allow just one baserunner over the final innings of his outings. Oliver allowed just four hits, no walks and struck out five on a tidy 75 pitches, 49 strikes.

Offensively, the Curve got an RBI double from Matt King in the second inning and a bases loaded walk from Callan Moss in the seventh inning. Altoona's best chance to get into the lead came in the seventh when the Curve send seven hitters to the plate with two hits and a pair of walks, but left the bases loaded when Lonnie White Jr. flew out to left.

White Jr. picked up hits in each of his first two at-bats and Keiner Delgado had two hits in the defeat.

Curve pitchers did not walk a batter for the fifth time this season as Oliver, Dotel and Emmanuel Chapman combined for an excellent effort on the mound with ten strikeouts.

Altoona continues their series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m. The Curve will send LHP Dominic Perachi to the mound with Richmond sending RHP Yunior Marte.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from July 7, 2026

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