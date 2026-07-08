Harber Homer Lifts Squirrels over Curve

Published on July 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







ALTOONA, Pa. - Parks Harber hit a three-run homer and Richmond Flying Squirrels pitching staff held back the Altoona Curve for a 3-2 win on Tuesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Flying Squirrels (51-29, 8-4) picked up a win in the opener of their six-game series against the Curve (35-47, 4-9).

With Richmond trailing, 1-0, Ty Hanchey and Diego Velasquez singled in the top of the third. With two outs, Harber lifted a three-run homer to left to give the Flying Squirrels a 3-1 lead.

Since Friday, Harber has homered four times in his last three games. He has 12 homers this season.

The Curve took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning with an RBI double by Matt King, the only run allowed over five innings of work by Flying Squirrels starter Trystan Vrieling (Win, 4-1).

In the seventh, Altoona closed the score to 3-2 with a bases-loaded walk by Callan Moss.

Cristian Alvarado (Save, 3) struck out the side in order in the ninth to end the game.

The series continues on Tuesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Right-hander Yunior Marte (0-1, 4.55) will start for Richmond opposed by Altoona lefty Dominic Perachi (1-2, 3.60). First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Following the road trip and the All-Star Break, the Flying Squirrels return to CarMax Park from July 17-26. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office. Ticket packages for the Flying Squirrels' home playoff games at CarMax Park on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Playoffs.







Eastern League Stories from July 7, 2026

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