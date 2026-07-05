Squirrels, Senators Postponed Saturday in Harrisburg
Published on July 4, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Saturday night's game between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Harrisburg Senators at FNB Field in Harrisburg has been postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as part a doubleheader when the Flying Squirrels return to Harrisburg August 11-16. The exact date will be announced at a later date.
The Flying Squirrels and Senators will conclude this week's series on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Harrisburg.
Following the road trip and the All-Star Break, the Flying Squirrels return to CarMax Park from July 17-26. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office. Ticket packages for the Flying Squirrels' home playoff games at CarMax Park on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Playoffs.
-SQUIRRELS-
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