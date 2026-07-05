Fightins' Pitching Fuels Win over Fisher Cats

Published on July 4, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Fightin Phils (7-4: 37-43) defeated the visiting New Hampshire Fisher Cats (6-5: 40-38) in a low scoring affair 5-3. The victory gives Reading at least a split in the series, as they lead three games to two heading into Sunday's finale.

The first run of the game found its way across the plate in the top of the third for the guests. Cade Doughty started the inning off with a double to the left-center gap and was driven in two batters later by a Jorge Borgos single to give New Hampshire a 1-0 lead.

Reading fought back in their half of the third. Kehden Hettiger and Luke Ritter found themselves aboard with only one out presenting a great scoring chance. Bryan Rincon got the scoring started and knotted the game at one with an RBI single up the middle. Pedro Leon (6) gave the Fightins the lead with a three-run homerun into the bullpens the next batter. Leon has home runs in back to back games for the second time in a Reading uniform.

Cats starter Jackson Wentworth retired the next two hitters to leave the score at 4-1 in favor of the hosts.

New Hampshire plugged away at the lead in the fourth with a Dub Gleed RBI single to drive in Hedbert Perez and reduce the lead to two.

The next scoring action in Baseballtown came during the bottom of the sixth for the Fightins. Aroon Escobar and Raylin Heredia applied the pressure with back-to-back hits, and he allowed for a passed ball to score Escobar. Heredias' double was his 24th and still leads the Eastern League in the category.

The combination of Mason Olsen and Kelena Sauer from the Fisher Cat bullpen kept the R-Phils in check during the final four innings of play, only allowing two hits while each striking out three.

The final run of the game came in the top of the eighth off a wild pitch from Reading closer Alex McFarlane to leave the score at 5-3 in favor of the R-Phils.

Estibenzon Jimenez and Christian McGowan both picked up holds for their work in preserving the lead for the Fightins.

Adam Seminaris (7-5) picked up the win on Saturday night. Seminaris went five strong innings striking out five batters and only allowing two runs.

Wentworth (4-5) is handed the loss. The righty threw four innings surrendering four runs while collecting six strikeouts.

McFarlane collects his 10th save of the season, throwing two scoreless innings to slam the door shut. The righty struck out three batters during his work and managed around traffic in both innings.

New Hampshire out hit the Fightins ten to six but were only able to push across three runs, leaving 12 men on base throughout the night and going 3-13 with runners in scoring position.

Reading went 2-9 with runners in scoring position, and also left five men on base.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Sunday against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, at 5:15 p.m. TBA will start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Chris McElvain for New Hampshire. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 4:55 p.m. on the

Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The series ends on Sunday with a Trey Yesavage Hometown Hero Bobblehead for the first 2,000 kids, thanks to AD Moyer Lumber and Hardware. Tickets to all games are available at

rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from July 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.