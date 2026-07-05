Sea Dogs Walk-off with 3-2 Win in 10 Innings

Published on July 4, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - Ahbram Liendo came through with a Fourth of July extra-innings walk-off hit as the Portland Sea Dogs (7-4) (42-37) beat the Altoona Curve (4-7) (35-45) 3-2 on Saturday night before a sellout crowd at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field.

The Sea Dogs had two major leaguers in the lineup, LHP Patrick Sandoval and shortstop Nick Sogard. Sandoval stunned in his outing, dealing five scoreless, one-hit innings with one walk and seven strikeouts. Sogard reached twice on free passes and made a number of phenomenal defensive plays. Raudelis Martinez was two-for-three with a run scored, at one point representing half of the Sea Dogs' hits. Liendo drove in two of Portland's three runs on the night. Jack Winnay recorded his third straight multi-hit game.

Martinez led off the third inning with a hard-hit grounder for a double up the first base line, before advancing to third on a wild pitch. Franklin Arias drove him in with a deep sacrifice fly to the wall in right field.

The 1-0 lead held until the eighth inning, when Altoona's Ryan McCarty hit a two-run home run over the Maine Monster to put the Curve in front for the first time, 2-1.

Portland responded immediately in the bottom half. Nelly Taylor walked before he and Martinez executed a perfect hit-and-run to put runners on the corners with nobody out. Ahbram Liendo looped a softly hit liner over the second baseman, as Taylor scored to tie the game 2-2.

After a scoreless ninth, RHP Anthony Eyanson returned to the mound for a fifth inning of work following the Sandoval start, with Callan Moss the designated runner on second. On the first pitch of the inning, Lonnie White Jr. popped up a bunt, Eyanson sprinted off the mound and made a diving catch, before throwing out Moss at second to complete the double play. He closed out the tenth with a three-pitch strikeout, leaving the Sea Dogs with all the momentum.

Nelly Taylor was intentionally walked, before he and Miguel Bleis, the designated runner at second, completed a double steal. With runners on second and third, Liendo ripped a ball off the glove of shortstop Matt King, Bleis scored, and the Sea Dogs earned the walk-off win.

The winning decision goes to RHP Anthony Eyanson (3-0, 1.78 ERA), who allowed two runs on one home run with seven strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched. RHP Jake Shirk (2-2, 6.39 ERA) is given the loss, allowing one run, unearned on two hits and a walk in 1.1 innings pitched.

The series wraps up on Sunday with Military Appreciation Day presented by USAA, followed by Kids Run the Bases, presented by Aquaboggan. RHP Blake Wehunt (3-4, 3.77) is set to face off against LHP Connor Oliver (2-0, 5.12 ERA), with first pitch scheduled for 1:00 pm.

Portland Sea Dogs | www.seadogs.com







Eastern League Stories from July 4, 2026

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