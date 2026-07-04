July 4, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on July 4, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







ABOUT LAST NIGHT... The Sea Dogs exploded for 16 hits in a 9-3 win against the Curve on Friday night, dominating from the start to tie the series 2-2. Every Sea Dog in the order had at least one hit, while seven of nine scored a run. Six Sea Dogs had multi-hit nights, led by Brooks Brannon's three hits and two RBI. Franklin Arias collected his 30th multi-hit game of the season, while Miguel Bleis, Ronald Rosario, Jack Winnay, and Matt Fraizer also collected multiple hits on the night. RHP John Holobetz had a no-hitter going through four innings, ultimately allowing two runs in the sixth inning.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK RHP Blake Wehunt earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors for his excellent start in Sunday's shutout win. He held Hartford scoreless on just one hit and no walks with eight strikeouts, facing one over the minimum in 6.0 innings of work, while staying under 70 pitches. He is the fourth Sea Dogs pitcher to earn the honor this season, joining John Holobetz (April 13th-19th), Patrick Halligan (May 11th-17th), and Anthony Eyanson (May 18th-24th).

DOING FRANKLIN THINGS Red Sox top prospect Franklin Arias has a hit in ten of his last eleven games with eight multi-hit games in that span. On Wednesday, he hit his 17th home run of the season, his fifth against Altoona this year, and second of the series. Since June 20th, Arias is 21-for-52 (.488) with five doubles, four home runs, nine RBI, and nine walks. His .333 overall average leads qualified players in the Eastern League.

MAJOR LEAGUERS IN THE HOUSE Nick Sogard will make his second Major League Rehab start this week for Portland, playing shortstop tonight. Sogard played 78 total games in Portland in 2021 and 2022. Sogard began the season in Worcester before playing 12 games for the Red Sox from May 17-May 30. He has been on the injured list with a right oblique strain since then. LHP Patrick Sandoval will make his second rehab start for Portland tonight after allowing one run on one hit (a home run) in 3.0 innings pitched June 17th against Somerset.

WATCH OUT FOR WINNAY! The Sea Dogs' newest infielder, Jack Winnay, is coming off back-to-back multi-hit games. Winnay has three multi-hit games in his first nine games as a Sea Dog, including nine total hits and nine runs scored with two doubles, two home runs, four RBI, and five walks. Winnay showed a propensity for walks (53) and home runs (11) through 56 first-half games with the High-A Greenville Drive. Winnay grew up in Newton, Mass., and was selected by the Red Sox, his childhood team, in the 13th round of the 2025 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Wake Forest.

LIENDO ON FIRE Ahbram Liendo was 1-for-4 with an RBI single last night after snapping a 10-game hit streak and 25-game on-base streak going 0-for-1 as a late sub on Thursday night. Since May 29th, the beginning of that streak, Liendo is batting .289 (24-for-83) with five doubles, four home runs, 25 RBI, 11 walks, and seven steals. That average elevates to .361 with runners in scoring position during the streak. Liendo now has the third most RBI on the team with 38.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 4, 2024 - Roman Anthony blasts a inside-the-park home run in a 7-3 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Delta Dental Ballpark in Manchester.

ON THE MOUND LHP Patrick Sandoval (0-0, 3.00 ERA) will make his second start for the Sea Dogs on a Major League Rehab Assignment from the Boston Red Sox. Sandoval pitched three one-hit, one-run innings on June 17 against Somerset. Sandoval last took the field in the majors for the Los Angeles Angels in 2024. After enduring an injury to his left UCL, Sandoval was nontendered, and signed a two-year deal with the Red Sox. Sandoval made two minor league starts for Triple-A Worcester on April 8 and 14 before he was shut down. Sandoval has made four starts in Worcester since then, on June 5, 11, 23 and 28. Overall, Sandoval is 0-2 with a 4.34 ERA in seven rehab starts. RHP Anthony Eyanson (2-0, 1.48 ERA) is expected to follow Sandoval's start.







Eastern League Stories from July 4, 2026

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