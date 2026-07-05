Late Akron Charge Falls Short in 9-7 Loss to Erie

Published on July 4, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Jaison Chourio and Maick Collado each drove in three, but the Akron RubberDucks fell to the Erie SeaWolves 9-7 on Saturday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Turning Point

Leading 3-2 after the first, Erie got some breathing room in the second. The SeaWolves struck for five in the inning punctuated by Max Burt's three-run home run to make it 8-2 Erie.

Mound Presence

Dylan DeLucia allowed eight runs over an inning and two-thirds while striking out two in his start. Alaska Abney fanned two over two and a third perfect innings. Zach Jacobs and Carter Rustad combined for four innings of relief with only one run allowed. Zane Morehouse struck out two in a perfect ninth.

Duck Tales

After Erie jumped in front 3-0 in the first, Akron answered back in the bottom half of the inning. Nick Mitchell walked to lead off the frame before Chourio launched a two-run home run to make it 3-2 Erie. Mitchell once again sparked the offense for the Ducks in the third when he was hit by a pitch to open the third before advancing to third on a single by Bennett Thompson and scoring on a throwing error. Chourio reached on an error with two out in the fifth before a single by Alfonsin Rosario and walk by Thompson loaded the bases. Collado lined a double to the wall in right-center to bring home all three and make it 8-6 SeaWolves. After Erie got a run back in the top of the eighth, Akron added one in the bottom half. With runners on corners and one out, Chourio lifted a sac-fly to left to score Alex Mooney and make it 9-7 Erie.

Notebook

Rosario extended his hitting streak to five games...DeLucia has started on July 4 for each of the last three years...Akron has lost a season-long seven games in a row...Game Time: 3:01...Attendance: 5,885.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will conclude their series at 7 17 Credit Union Park against the Erie SeaWolves on Sunday, July 5 at 6:35 p.m. Akron left-hander Rafe Schlesinger (0-2, 9.00 ERA) will face Erie right-hander Hayden Minton (0-0, 4.91 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from July 4, 2026

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