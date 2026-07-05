Missed Opportunities Haunt Fisher Cats in 5-3 Reading Loss

Published on July 4, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







READING, PA - Despite a ten-hit effort, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (6-5, 40-38) dropped their Independence Day contest at FirstEnergy Stadium to the Reading Fightin Phils (7-4, 37-43), 5-3. The Fisher Cats left 12 runners on base and could not capitalize on multiple late-inning opportunities.

Designated hitter Carter Cunningham and third baseman Dub Gleed had strong nights at the plate. Gleed went 2-for-3 with two singles, an RBI, and a pair of hit by pitches. Cunningham reached in every plate appearance as he walked twice, singled, and was hit by a pitch.

Despite the loss, New Hampshire pitching struck out 12 batters between three arms. Starter Jackson Wentworth (L, 4-5) struck out six in four innings but was tagged for four earned runs on four hits. Relievers Mason Olson and Kelena Sauer combined for six strikeouts in four innings out of the bullpen. Reading starter Adam Seminaris (W, 7-5) held the Cats to two runs in five frames and right-hander Alex McFarlane (SV, 10) secured a six-out save.

Tonight's Top Takeaways

Dub Gleed and Carter Cunningham both reached four times in the Saturday loss. OF Eddie Micheletti Jr. recorded his first three-hit game since May 27 (at Somerset). OF Victor Arias' seven-game hit streak was snapped as Arias went 0-for-1 in the game.

New Hampshire scored first on Saturday. In the third, shortstop Cade Doughty doubled. Two batters later, first baseman Jorge Burgos ripped an RBI single and made it 1-0.

Reading answered in the bottom of the third. Highlighting the inning was an RBI single from shortstop Bryan Rincon and a three-run homer from Pedro Leon (5) which made it 4-1.

The Cats battled back in the fourth. After center fielder Hedbert Perez doubled to start the frame, Gleed ripped an RBI single to cut New Hampshire's deficit to two.

The Fisher Cats had a great chance to score in the top of the sixth inning, loading the bases with one out, but failed to score. Reading then made it 5-2 in the bottom of the sixth when third baseman Aroon Escobar, who had singled, scored on a passed ball.

New Hampshire pushed a run across in the eighth on a wild pitch but ultimately fell, 5-3.

New Hampshire and Reading finish their six-game series on Sunday, July 5 with a 5:15 PM first pitch. Righty Chris McElvain (3-4, 6.35 ERA) will start for the Cats, and the Fightin Phils' starter is to be determined. Coverage begins at 4:55 PM EDT on the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







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