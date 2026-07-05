McGinnis' Three Hits Highlight Semiquincentennials' Fourth of July Defeat

Published on July 4, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release







The Somerset Patriots fell 6-1 against the Hartford Yard Goats at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ on Saturday evening.

Somerset's pitching staff posted 11 strikeouts, marking the third time in the last four games Somerset has tallied double-digit punchouts. In that span, the Patriots have fanned 48 batters. Somerset's 837 strikeouts this season lead Double-A and rank sixth in MiLB at the time of the game's conclusion.

RHP Ben Hess (4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 K) made his 11th start of the season and ninth since returning off the 7-day IL on May 14. Hess punched out both Cole Messina and Jack O'Dowd looking to end the second and third inning. Hess' 68 pitches were the most he's thrown since being reinstated off the injured list.

RHP Hayden Merda (2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K) struck out a season-high five batters for the fourth time. It marked the first time Merda recorded five strikeouts since May 23 at Chesapeake. Across his last two outings, Merda has struck out seven of the 12 batters he's faced, while allowing just one walk and one hit across 3.2 IP in that span.

CF DJ Gladney (1-for-4, BB) extended his hit streak to five games with a single in the first inning. With hits in all five games against the Yard Goats this week, Gladney's active five-game hit streak is the longest on the team. Against the Yard Goats this week, Gladney is 7-for-19 with HR, 3 XBH, 4 RBI and two multi-hit games.

2B Connor McGinnis (3-for-3) registered a career-high three hits and his seventh multi-hit game with the Patriots this season. Across his last 10 games, McGinnis is batting .344/.382/.469 with 3 RBI, 4 XBH and three multi-hit games.







Eastern League Stories from July 4, 2026

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