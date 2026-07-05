Senators Rally Late to Beat Squirrels, 6-5

Published on July 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels allowed five unanswered runs late to the Harrisburg Senators and lost, 6-5, on Sunday afternoon at FNB Field.

The Flying Squirrels (50-29, 7-4 second half) dropped three-of-five in the rain-shortened set against the Senators (40-39, 6-4), their second series loss of the 2026 season.

The Senators scored three runs against Tyler Vogel (Loss, 6-1) in the bottom of the eighth inning. Sam Brown hit a two-out, two-strike single to bring in a run and close the score to 5-4. Caleb Lomavita followed with a two-run, go-ahead homer to move the Senators ahead, 6-5.

In the top of the first inning, Bo Davidson worked a walk to lead off the game and Parks Harber followed with a two-run homer to right-center.

Harrisburg responded with a solo homer by Sam Peterson to lead off the bottom of the first and close the score to 2-1.

Davidson led off the third with a walk and later scored on a two-out single by Sabin Ceballos for a 3-1 Flying Squirrels lead.

In the top of the fourth, Maui Ahuna hit a triple and came home on a single by Ty Hanchey to open a 4-1 lead.

Harber belted his second homer of the game, a solo shot and his 11th of the season, in the top of the fifth to extend the Richmond lead to 5-1.

The Senators scored a run on a wild pitch by Charlie McDaniel in the bottom of the sixth. Cortland Lawson brought in a run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh to close the score to 5-3.

McDaniel allowed three runs over 6.1 innings and struck out three.

Harrisburg pitcher Kyle Luckham (Win, 5-6) retired all six batters he faced over the final two innings.

Harber closed the series with seven hits over his last three games, batting .583 (7-for-12) with three homers, a double and eight RBIs since Thursday.

After a day off on Monday, the Flying Squirrels open a six-game road series against the Curve on Tuesday evening. Right-hander Trystan Vrieling (3-1, 4.45) will start for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona, Pa.

Following the road trip and the All-Star Break, the Flying Squirrels return to CarMax Park from July 17-26. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office. Ticket packages for the Flying Squirrels' home playoff games at CarMax Park on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Playoffs.







Eastern League Stories from July 5, 2026

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