Sea Dogs Secure Series Win with 10-0 Shutout over Altoona

Published on July 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (8-4) (43-37) delivered their second straight Sunday shutout as they crushed the Altoona Curve (4-8) (35-46) 10-0 to secure the series win, their second straight.

Marvin Alcantara started the scoring with a massive home run over the scoreboard, his sixth of the season. Brooks Brannon made it a multi-home run game with his twelfth of the season, a solo shot to go along with a single and a walk as he reached base three times.

RHP Blake Wehunt, the reigning Eastern League Pitcher of the Week, had another excellent outing, holding Altoona scoreless on one hit through 5.0 innings pitched with nine strikeouts. RHP Jedixson Paez picked up where he left off, allowing just one hit while striking out eight batters with no walks in 4.0 innings of work.

Alcantara's two-run home run put the Sea Dogs on the board. Matt Fraizer walked, Nelly Taylor singled, and Fraizer advanced and scored on a pair of wild pitches. Ahbram Liendo hit an RBI single, and the Sea Dogs led 4-0.

Nate Baez doubled to lead off the third inning, advanced to third on a groundout, and scored on another wild pitch.

Leading 5-0, the Sea Dogs added another in the sixth with Brannon's solo shot. They sent nine batters to the plate in the seventh inning, adding three more runs on three doubles, a single, a walk, and a hit by pitch. Rose, Liendo and Baez were responsible for the doubles, while Franklin Arias knocked a two-RBI single, his team-leading 46th and 47th of the season.

Raudelis Martinez, in for Baez, hit an RBI groundout with the bases loaded on free passes in the eighth, extending the lead to 10-0.

RHP Blake Wehunt (4-4, 3.38 ERA) earned the win, allowing no runs on one hit and four walks with nine strikeouts. RHP Kyle Robinson (0-1, 15.00) was tagged with the loss in his Double-A debut, allowing five runs on five hits, one home run and one walk with four strikeouts in 3.0 innings pitched.

Portland next travels to Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, New Hampshire, for a six game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. The Fisher Cats lead the season series 7-4, having already traveled to Portland twice this season. LHP Hayden Mullins (3-1, 5.85 ERA) will start Tuesday's matchup against a New Hampshire pitcher to be announced, with first pitch scheduled for 6:03 pm.







Eastern League Stories from July 5, 2026

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