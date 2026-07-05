Curve Drop Series Finale at Portland

Published on July 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







PORTLAND, ME. - Portland pitchers racked up 17 strikeouts and the Sea Dogs defeated Altoona 10-0 on Sunday afternoon at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field in Portland. The Curve dropped the series, 4-2, with Portland.

Portland scored five times off Curve starter Kyle Robinson in his team debut. Robinson struck out four in his outing, including a pair in a dominant first inning. However, Portland scored four times in the second on a two-run homer by Marvin Alcantara, an RBI single from Ahbram Liendo and a wild pitch. The Sea Dogs added another run off Robinson in the third. Robinson took the loss, allowing five runs on five hits and one walk.

Dominic Pipkin fired two perfect innings of relief after Robinson and picked up four strikeouts, showing off his elite fastball velocity with several pitches clocking at 99 mph.

The Sea Dogs put the game away with four runs across the sixth and seventh inning against a pair of Curve relievers.

Altoona managed just two hits and four walks off Portland pitching. Starter Blake Wehunt struck out nine over five scoreless frames and reliever Jedixson Paez followed him with four scoreless innings of relief and picked up eight strikeouts. Altoona struck out 17 times, a season-high.

Altoona returns home on Tuesday to host the Richmond Flying Squirrels at 6:30 p.m., the final series for the team before the All-Star break. The Curve will send LHP Connor Oliver to the mound with Richmond starting RHP Trystan Vrieling.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from July 5, 2026

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