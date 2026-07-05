Harrisburg Senators Game Information - July 5

Published on July 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Richmond Flying Squirrels (50-28, 7-3) vs Harrisburg Senators (39-39, 5-4)

Game #79, Second-Half Game #10

Sunday, July 5, 1:00 p.m. - FNB Field

LH Charlie McDaniel (2-0) vs RH Josh Randall (3-2)

TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) play the final game of their series this week at FNB Field. The Flying Squirrels took four out of six games during the teams' previous series June 9-14 at CarMax Park. The two teams meet again in Harrisburg for a seven-game series starting August 11.

LAST GAME: Richmond and Harrisburg rained out Saturday night. The Flying Squirrels shut out the Senators 7-0 Friday night, handing Harrisburg its sixth shutout loss of the season. The Sens had only five hits in the loss. MLB-rehabber RHP Trevor Williams started the game with 2.1 scoreless innings. Richmond opened the scoring against RHP Marquis Grissom Jr. (L, 2-2) with two runs in the second. RHP Riley Maddox made his Double-A debut, coming on in the third and tossing a scoreless first frame. Then, the Squirrels' Diego Velasquez hit a two-run homer in the fifth to double the lead to 4-0. Parks Harber added a three-run shot in the seventh to stretch the lead to 7-0. Maddox went five innings, allowing five runs on eight hits, a walk and four strikeouts. RHP Chance Huff came on for the ninth and pitched a scoreless inning, stranding two runners in scoring position to end the inning.

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Eastern League Stories from July 5, 2026

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