Lomavita's Two-Run Homer in Eighth Completes Comeback, Senators Soar to 6-5 Win over Flying Squirrels

Published on July 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Flying Squirrels jumped out in front 2-0 in the first inning and led 5-1 after five, but the Senators came back to win 6-5 Sunday afternoon. Caleb Lomavita 's two-run homer in the eighth capped the comeback, pushing the Sens in front.

RHP Josh Randall surrendered a two-run homer to Richmond's Parks Harber in the first to give the Squirrels the early lead.

Sam Petersen responded with a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first, a shot to left-centerfield to cut the lead to 2-1. It was Petersen's 13th home run of the season.

The Flying Squirrels added a run in the third when Sabin Ceballos drove in Bo Davidson with a two-out single, leading 3-1. Another run came in the fourth on Ty Hanchey's two-out RBI single to score Maui Ahuna.

Richmond scored in the third-straight inning when Parks Harber hit his second home run of the game, an opposite-field solo shot to stretch the lead to 5-1.

Randall went five innings, allowing the five runs on seven hits, one walk and four strikeouts.

After the Harber home run, Sens pitching held the Squirrels in check the rest of the way to help the bats come back into the game. After Harber's fifth-inning homer, Harrisburg allowed only two more baserunners the remainder of the game.

LHP Jared Simpson tossed two scoreless innings and struck out two.

Then RHP Kyle Luckham (W, 5-6) came on and retired all six batters he faced in the eighth and ninth innings, striking out four.

Meanwhile, the Senators started to come back in the sixth. After Kervin Pichardo singled to lead off the inning and eventually advanced to third with two outs, he came in to score on a wild pitch. The Sens trailed 5-2.

Another run came in the seventh. Caleb Lomavita led off the inning with a double, advanced to third on an Ethan Petry single and scored on Cortland Lawson 's sac fly RBI to pull within two runs.

Richmond's Tyler Vogel, who had just a 1.52 ERA on the season coming into the game, got the final two outs of the seventh and came back out for the eighth. He walked Pichardo to start the frame.

After two quick outs, Sam Brown singled to the opposite field to score Pichardo and cut the Flying Squirrels' lead to 5-4.

Then Lomavita stepped to the plate and blasted an opposite-field two-run homer, his 12th home run of the season, to flip the lead and push the Senators in front 6-5.

Lomavita's hit nine home runs in his last 17 games played.

With the Sunday win, Harrisburg won the series over Richmond three games to two.

The Sens now head on the road for a six-game series with the Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers) that starts Tuesday, July 7, at 6:05 p.m.







Eastern League Stories from July 5, 2026

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