New Hampshire Earns Series Split Behind Four-Run Second, Dominant Bullpen

Published on July 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







READING, PA - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (7-5, 41-38) ended their six-game road trip on a high note with a Sunday win at FirstEnergy Stadium against the Reading Fightin Phils (7-4, 37-43), 5-3. The Fisher Cats' bullpen twirled 6-1/3 scoreless innings, and the offense provided early run support with a four-run second.

Starter Chris McElvain allowed three earned runs in 2-2/3 innings with a pair of strikeouts. Right-hander Aaron Munson (W, 2-2) followed with 2-1/3 innings of shutout baseball in his third outing of the week. Reliever Yondrei Rojas tossed a pair of scoreless frames and allowed one hit. Javen Coleman (SV, 5) entered in the eighth inning, and the lefty secured a six-out save and a New Hampshire win.

Tonight's Top Takeaways

INF Nick Goodwin went 1-for-4 in the win and finished the week hitting .440 (11-for-25) with six extra-base hits, eight RBIs, and six walks. LHP Javen Coleman has notched a save in four straight outings. OF Hedbert Perez swatted a two-run homer, which brought the Fisher Cats' series total to 11.

New Hampshire struck first in the top of the second inning. Right fielder Eddie Micheletti Jr. started the inning with a walk. The next batter, designated hitter Hedbert Perez (4), mashed a two-run homer. Third baseman Dub Gleed doubled and scored two batters later on an RBI knock from catcher Patrick Winkel. After a two-base error pushed Winkel to third, center fielder Cade Doughty cracked a sacrifice fly and made it 4-0.

Reading cut into their deficit with a three-run bottom of the third. Highlighting the inning was a two-run single from second baseman Luke Ritter. The score stayed the same until the eighth, when the Fisher Cats loaded the bases and plated a run on a double play, 5-3.

Following a day off, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental Stadium for a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs. First pitch on Tuesday, July 7, is slated for 6:03 PM. Coverage begins at 5:43 PM on WKXL, Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, and the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

On Tuesday, July 7, the first 500 fans who enter the ballpark will receive an Original Tenders bobblehead, presented by Delta Dental. It's another Woofie's Waggin Wednesday on July 8, and the first 500 fans to the ballpark will go home with a soccer jersey presented by Coca-Cola. July 9 is Salvation Army Night and July 10 is Italian Heritage Night, sponsored by New England Honda Dealers. Make sure to stick around after the game on July 10 and July 11 for postgame Atlas Fireworks. The series concludes on Sunday, July 12 with a Buffalo Tenders bobblehead giveaway, presented by our friends at Delta Dental.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from July 5, 2026

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