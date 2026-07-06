SeaWolves Sweep RubberDucks with Extra-Innings Win

Published on July 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







AKRON, OH - The Erie SeaWolves (11-1, 47-33) secured a six-game sweep of the Akron RubberDucks (1-11, 36-44) with a 4-3 win in ten innings on Sunday night in Akron.

The season finale was a change of pace from what had become customary this week as pitching dominated from start to finish. RubberDucks starter Rafe Schlesinger was as strong as anyone with six innings of two-run ball and six strikeouts. But it was the SeaWolves bullpen, headlined by Carlos Peña, that led Erie to its ninth straight win.

Erie had scored runs in the first inning of each of the last three games of the series. A leadoff single from Seth Stephenson indicated that Sunday's conclusion might follow suit, but Schlesinger quickly rolled a double play to escape the early jam. Despite getting tagged for four hits through the first three innings, the lefty forced it to the fourth without giving up a run.

SeaWolves starter Hayden Minton started his first as almost a mirror image. A leadoff single from Nick Mitchell was erased in short order with a double play from Bennett Thompson. Minton also mimicked Akron with a scoreless second.

The RubberDucks opened the scoring in the third inning with a solo home run from Bennett Thompson, his second in just four games at Double-A.

Once again, Erie's response was immediate. Garrett Pennington started the fourth inning with a line-drive double. After a strikeout from Andrew Jenkins, Max Burt launched a two-run home run to give the SeaWolves a 2-1 lead. It was the second home run for Burt in as many days.

Carlos Peña entered out of the bullpen in the fifth inning and shined in his four innings of work, allowing just one run on a solo home run from Alfonsin Rosario in the sixth inning.

Garrett Pennington broke the 2-2 tie in the top of the ninth inning with a solo home run against RubberDucks reliever Jay Driver, his second home run at Double-A and 16th of the season.

The RubberDucks didn't go down without a fight. Wandisson Charles surrendered a two-out RBI single to Nick Mitchell in the bottom half to push the game to extra innings.

Bennett Lee came through with the biggest hit of the night in the tenth to score Viandel Peña and regain the lead for the SeaWolves. Charles slammed the door in bottom half to lock up Erie's ninth-consecutive win.

The streak matches the second-longest streak in franchise history and marks the second time that the SeaWolves have won nine straight in 2026.

The Howlers are back in action on Tuesday night at UPMC Park to open a six-game set against the Harrisburg Senators. First pitch is set for 6:05 PM.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, The Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from July 5, 2026

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