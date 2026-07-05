McGinnis Closes Series Strong as Semiquincentennials Drop Finale to Hartford

Published on July 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Connor McGinnis of the Somerset Patriots fields a throw

(Somerset Patriots) Connor McGinnis of the Somerset Patriots fields a throw(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots fell 5-0 in the series finale against the Hartford Yard Goats at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ on Sunday afternoon.

With the loss, Somerset split the six-game set with Hartford. The Patriots have earned at least a series split in eight of their last ten series. Their 36-31 record in that span ranks fourth in the Eastern League.

With eight strikeouts by Somerset's staff, the Patriots have tallied 56 punchouts across their last five games. The pitching staff's eight strikeouts while issuing one or fewer walks were their most in a game since June 28 at New Hampshire (10 K).

Somerset's bullpen combined for four scoreless innings with six strikeouts, no walks and just two hits allowed in relief of Cade Smith.

RHP Cade Smith (5.0 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 1 BB, 2 K) earned both of his strikeouts to Jack O'Dowd and Braylen Wimmer in the fifth inning. Smith has tossed five-plus innings in six consecutive outings. In that span, he's recorded a 3.09 ERA, 3-2 record with 28 K in 35.0 IP.

RHP Trent Sellers (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K) posted his second consecutive outing with two scoreless innings. In that span, he's punched out seven batters, allowing just one walk across 4.0 IP. Sellers improved to a 2.28 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, .186 BAA across 27.2 IP across seven games at TD Bank Ballpark this season. Sellers has allowed just 3 ER across his last 23.2 IP at home. He's struck out 35 batters in six outings during that span.

LF DJ Gladney (1-for-2, 2B, BB) extended his hit streak to six games with a double in the ninth inning. With hits in all six games against the Yard Goats this week, Gladney's active six-game hit streak is the longest on the team. Against the Yard Goats this week, Gladney went 8-for-21 with HR, 4 XBH, 4 RBI and two multi-hit games.

2B Connor McGinnis (1-for-1, 2 BB) reached in all three plate appearances for the second consecutive game. McGinnis has recorded hits in four consecutive at bats and reached safely in six consecutive plate appearances across his last two games. Across his last 11 games, McGinnis is batting .364/.432/.485 with 3 RBI, 4 XBH and three multi-hit games. Since smashing his first career Double-A home run on June 16 at Portland, McGinnis has raised his OPS from .547 to .698 in 18 games.

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Eastern League Stories from July 5, 2026

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