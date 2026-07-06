Ducks Drop Sunday Final 4-3 in Extras, Swept by SeaWolves

Published on July 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Bennett Thompson and Alfonsin Rosario each homered, but the Erie SeaWolves scored in extras to complete the sweep of the Akron RubberDucks with a 4-3 win in 10 innings on Sunday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Turning Point

Bennett Lee singled in the top of the 10th to score the placed runner from second and give the SeaWolves the 4-3 lead.

Mound Presence

Rafe Schlesinger had his best Double-A start on Sunday. The left-hander scattered seven hits and allowed just two runs (on a fourth inning homer) while fanning six over six innings pitched. Matt Jachec was equally dominant out of the bullpen. The right-hander struck out four over two perfect innings. Jay Driver allowed a run in the ninth. Jack Jasiak struck out two and allowed one run in the 10th inning.

Duck Tales

Akron took a 1-0 lead on Sunday when Thompson lined a one-out solo home run to the flag poles in left. After Erie scored two in the fourth, the RubberDucks tied the game in the sixth on Rosario's solo shot down the line in left. Down 3-2 in the ninth inning and facing an 0-2 count, Nick Mitchell lined a single into left to score Tyresse Turner and tie the game.

Notebook

Rosario extended his hitting streak to six games and now has 10 homers since June 1 to give him a team-leading 16 homers on the season...Schlesinger's six innings pitched and six strikeouts are both mark highs since being promoted to Akron...The sweep marked the first time Akron has been swept in a series since the start of the six-game series began in 2021...Akron's eight game losing streak is the team's longest since 2021...Game Time: 3:06...Attendance: 7,187.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will have Monday off before beginning a six-game series against the Chesapeake Baysox at 7 17 Credit Union Park. The series in downtown Akron begins on Tuesday, July 7 at 6:35 p.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from July 5, 2026

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